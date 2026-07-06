Paul Pierce Sends Message to Jaylen Brown Following Trade From Boston Celtics

Paul Pierce and Jaylen Brown were both named NBA Finals MVPs as members of the Boston Celtics, and now both have been traded by Boston. Pierce was traded to Brooklyn from Boston back in 2013, while Brown was shipped to Philadelphia just days ago.

Given these similarities, Pierce can relate to Brown’s situation more than most, and he shared a message for the now-former Celtics star during a recent podcast appearance.

Paul Pierce Says Jalen Brown Should Be Motivated by Trade From Celtics

During an appearance on the No Fouls Given podcast, Pierce advised Brown to use the fact that he was traded by Boston as motivation moving forward in his career.

“Although I think he feels like he doesn’t get the respect that he deserves maybe from the organization, but Jaylen has to understand this is what your career has been built on: not being respected. You didn’t make the Olympic team. You’re not in the top five All-NBA, you know what I’m saying? This is what keeps you hungry, Jaylen,” Pierce said.

“You have to come to the fact that — and I came to this realization as a Boston Celtic also — ‘Listen, I know I’m not respected like I feel like I should,’ but sometimes that’s what keeps you hungry, and sometimes those are the things that motivate you to keep you and drive you to become the player that you are today, which is a future Hall of Famer.”

There’s nothing Brown can do about being traded at this point. All he can do is take Pierce’s advice and turn the anger and disappointment that he probably feels from the trade into motivation and try to make the Celtics regret their decision.

Jaylen Brown Felt Disrespected by Boston Celtics Prior to Trade

While detailing his departure from the Celtics, Brown lamented a perceived lack of respect from the franchise.

“I will say, there was definitely a message being sent, and that message was received. I wasn’t thrilled with the amount of respect that was showed during this process. I think there was a bit of a lack of respect,” Brown said.

“It was fine at one point, and then out of nowhere, things just kind of went left.”

The good news for Brown is that he’ll get an opportunity to face off against Boston four times a season as a member of the rival 76ers.