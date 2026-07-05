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Boston Celtics Star Announces Heartfelt Personal News

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 2: Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics speaks to the media during Boston Celtics Media Day at The Auerbach Center on October 2, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Payton Pritchard is coming off his sixth season in the NBA (all with the Boston Celtics).

The former Oregon star had averages of 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range in 79 games.

Celtic Star Announces Personal News

GettyPayton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second half of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

On Sunday, Pritchard and his wife shared a joint Instagram post announcing that they are expecting a child.

They wrote: “Sweetest summer yet 💕”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Ali Brunson: “so happy for you both!!! Congratulations!!!”

Lamar Stevens: “Yessir!! Congrats yall ❤️”

Ron Harper Jr.: “Congrats yall🤞🏽🤞🏽”

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: “🙌🏻”

Oshae Brissett: “Let’s goooo❤️❤️❤️”

GettyPayton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after scoring a three point basket during the second quarter of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on May 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Olivia Dunne: “Congratulations 🥹”

Jamie Van Slooten: “I gasped!!! So happy for you!!”

Ann Michael Maye: “CONGRATS!!!! So happy for you guys🤍🤍🤍”

Looking At Pritchard

GettyPayton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden on March 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Pritchard was the 26th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

In 2024, he helped the Celtics win the NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.

The 28-year-old has career averages of 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 39.4% from three-point range in 426 games.

Looking At The Celtics

GettyPayton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics talks to head coach Joe Mazulla during the second half of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Celtics are coming off a year where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-26 record.

That said, they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (in seven games).

Since winning the title in 2024, the Celtics have been unable to return to the Eastern Conference finals.

They will be a very interesting team to watch in 2026-27, as they recently traded away 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

Pritchard (who is now entering his prime) could end up having a career year.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Celtics Star Announces Heartfelt Personal News

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