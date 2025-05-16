Proposed 3-Team Trade Sees Celtics Duck Under the Second Apron

Regardless of what happens between now and the end of the postseason, the Boston Celtics will have some tough decisions to make this summer. Once luxury taxes are factored in, the current roster is expected to cost in the region of $500 million.

And with Jayson Tatum expected to miss next season due to an Achilles tendon tear, the Celtics have no reason to foot such a hefty bill. Therefore, Brad Stevens could look to duck under the second luxury tax apron. To do that, he would need to move on from a couple of the veteran players currently under contract.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz recently proposed a three-team deal that would help Stevens achieve that goal. The proposed trade looks like this:

Boston Celtics Receive: Isaiah Stewart

Detroit Pistons Receive: Jrue Holiday, Cam Johnson

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Tobias Harris, Sam Hauser, Marcus Sasser, 2026 first-round pick (top-five protected via Detroit)

“Holiday turns 35 next month and will be Boston’s third-highest paid player next year,” Swartz wrote. “Moving him and Sam Hauser in this deal for Stewart saves the Celtics $27.4 million next season and gets them out of the second apron.”

Stewart would add some much-needed physicality to the Celtics frontcourt. However, his presence would likely force Joe Mazzulla to adapt his perimeter-based offense when he’s on the floor.

Celtics Could Trade Kristaps Porzingis

Outside of a potential deal to move on from Holiday, the Celtics could also look to part ways with Kristaps Porzingis. The sharpshooting big man has struggled for health in two consecutive playoffs, putting additional pressure on his teammates and hindering the Celtics from reaching their overall ceiling.

Recently, The Volume’s Jason Timpf and Colin Cowherd discussed the Celtics’ potential to make some moves this summer. Cowherd noted how trading Porzingis could be a logical choice for Stevens.

“I think they’ll move [Kristaps] Porzingis,” Cowherd said.

Porzingis will be entering the final year of his current contract next season. As such, he will likely be a very tradable asset. Given his health issues, Boston would be wise to maximize their potential return for him and begin looking elsewhere for a new starting-caliber big man.

Celtics Could Still Make Conference Finals

Despite losing Tatum to a catastrophic injury. And despite all the talk of a potential firesale this summer. The Celtics can still make a success out of their current season. They head into game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals needing a win to tie up the series against the New York Knicks.

If the Celtics can force a game seven, it will take place on their home court. Boston’s hometown crowd will undoubtedly ensure the Knicks would walk into a hostile environment. With Jaylen Brown, Holiday, Derrick White, Al Horford, and Porzingis, Boston’s starting five is still among the best in the NBA.

As such, it’s too early to be thinking of potential trades and roster moves. After all, as long as the Celtics are still an active postseason participant, there’s still a chance they could push to retain their NBA title.