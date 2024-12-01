Proposed Trade Lands Versatile Wing Defender With Celtics

The Boston Celtics are sitting second in the Eastern Conference with a 16-3 record. They trail the Cleveland Cavaliers, who began the season on a 15-game undefeated streak.

On Monday, Nov. 25, the Celtics received a significant boost as Kristaps Porzingis made his season debut. The All-Star center had missed the opening month of the season as he recovered from surgery this summer.

However, in Porzingis’ absence, head coach Joe Mazzulla has experimented with his lineups. One thing we’ve learned is that Boston is currently short on wing depth, as the team didn’t replace Osahe Brissett, who left the team this summer.

According to Matt Levine of Sports Illustrated’s ‘Boston Celtics on SI,’ there is a potential trade to help shore up Boston’s wing rotation. The deal would look like this:

“Craig gives them a veteran wing who can defend and shoot the 3-pointer well,” Levine reasoned. “The veteran has struggled with his shot so far this year but shot at a 39.2 percent clip for Chicago last season from deep. Craig could provide some insurance along the wing spot, giving Boston more firepower.”

Adding Craig would add some much-needed depth to Boston’s wing rotation. Currently, Jordan Walsh is the depth piece behind Sam Hauser, and given his current developmental trajectory, adding a veteran would be a logical choice. Sharpe, however, would likely be glued to the bench due to the strength of Boston’s center rotation.

Craig Would Give Mazzulla More Options

Last season, the Celtics hung their hat on their defensive versatility and intensity. To begin this season, they have struggled with limiting dribble penetration and protecting the rim. Adding another three-and-d wing, who has proven capable of playing elite-level defense, would give Mazzulla additional options with his rotation.

The Celtics currently rank first in the NBA for offensive rating but eighth in defensive rating. Adding a veteran defender such as Craig could help elevate Boston’s rearguard into the top three and thus return them to the dominance we saw from them last season.

However, Craig would undoubtedly need to accept a lesser role within Boston’s rotation than the one he currently has with the Chicago Bulls. Fortunately, Mazzulla can offer the chance to contend for a championship on a proven roster with some of the best players in the world.

Payton Pritchard Receives Praise from Jayson Tatum

On Friday, Nov. 29, the Celtics defeated the Bulls in an NBA Cup game. Payton Pritchard caught fire during the fourth quarter, dropping 19 points in 12 minutes. Pritchard has been exceptional for the Celtics to begin the season and currently leads the NBA in total points scored off the bench.

When speaking to the media after Boston’s latest win, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum threw his support behind Pritchard’s Sixth Man of the Year candidacy.

“I say all the time, me and P, the same high school class, so I’ve been seeing that fearless competitive nature ever since we was like 13,” Tatum said. “It’s been pretty cool to see him grow into the player that he is, being effective on a championship team, and the things that he’s doing is Sixth Man of the Year worthy for me.”

Pritchard is a core part of the Celtics bench unit. He’s also an integral piece to Mazzulla’s overall offensive strategy. Still, he must continue to perform at his current level if he wants a shot at earning the Sixth Man of the Year award.