Proposed Trade Would Send 9-Time All-Star to Celtics

Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference with a 19-4 record. Interestingly, we’re yet to see them have a run of games with a fully healthy roster. Joe Mazzulla’s team can still take things to another level, which should be frightening for opposing teams considering their hot start.

Nevertheless, every team is always looking for ways to improve. For the Celtics, that means improving the bench rotation somewhere between the ninth and twelfth roster spots. According to a recent trade proposal from Matt Levine of Sports Illustrated’s ‘Boston Celtics on SI,’ Boston could improve by trading for Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, joined the Denver Nuggets during the summer. However, he could potentially become a trade candidate if the right package makes its way over to Denver’s front office. Levine’s trade proposal looks like this:

Westbrook would provide additional depth on the Celtics bench. However, his addition could limit Payton Pritchard‘s playing time moving forward.

Pritchard is Making a Strong 6MOY Case With Celtics

It’s hard to envision the Celtics making a move that would marginalize Pritchard’s playing time off the bench. The Oregon product has been one of the Celtics’ best players this season. He currently leads the NBA in points scored off the bench and is a genuine candidate for the 2025 Sixth Man of the Year award.

When speaking to the media following the Celtics’ Nov. 29 win over the Chicago Bulls, superstar forward Jayson Tatum threw his support behind Pritchard’s push for his first individual award.

“I say all the time, me and P, the same high school class, so I’ve been seeing that fearless competitive nature ever since we was like 13,” Tatum said. “It’s been pretty cool to see him grow into the player that he is, being effective on a championship team, and the things that he’s doing is Sixth Man of the Year worthy for me.”

Pritchard is currently averaging 15.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He’s shooting 48.2% from the field and 42.3% from three-point range. He’s earned the opportunity to lead the Celtics second unit and is proving to be one of the most impactful bench guards in the NBA.

Westbrook Wouldn’t Make Sense for Celtics

Outside of the impact Westbrook’s addition would have on the Celtics, his addition to Boston’s roster would make little sense. The former MVP is a career 30.5% shooter from three-point range. Furthermore, his ability to spearhead an offense as a ‘rip and run’ threat appears to be waning with age.

If Westbrook can’t space the floor, and could potentially struggle in the Celtics’ five-out half-court offense, he would likely be buried on the bench. Westbrook joined the Nuggets to contend for a championship. It’s hard to envision him taking a back seat within the second unit.

Of course, there is a world where he forms a partnership with Pritchard and the second unit. Yet, Boston’s roster is close-knit, which could make it hard for Westbrook to integrate when we’re already a quarter of the way through the season.

On paper, a move for Westbrook makes sense. He’s one of the best guards of his generation and can still make a significant impact. In practice, though, his style of play doesn’t fit what Boston likes to do on the floor, and that should be more than enough to ensure Levine’s trade proposal doesn’t get off the ground.