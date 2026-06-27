Celtics Announce $9 Million Ron Harper Jr. Contract Decision

There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding the Boston Celtics early on this offseason, most of which has revolved around a potential trade involving Jaylen Brown. To this point, though, Brown has remained with the Celtics, and after the team failed to send him to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo, nobody knows what the future is going to hold for him.

Boston did its first bit of work this offseason in the 2026 NBA Draft, as it used its two draft picks on Chris Cenac Jr. and Dillon Mitchell. The real work is still to come, though, and while Brown’s future looms large over the team right now, the C’s front office took care of another important piece of business involving Ron Harper Jr. on Saturday.

Celtics Sign Ron Harper Jr. to Three-Year, $9 Million Contract

Entering the 2025-26 campaign, there was a lot of attention on Dylan Harper, who had been selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics, however, were more concerned with his older brother, who has been in the pros since going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The elder Harper has bounced around the league quite a bit, but he found his way to the C’s for his second stint with the team last year after he signed a training camp contract in August. Harper eventually played well enough to earn a two-way contract, and by the end of the year, he had carved out a role for himself as a reserve guard in head coach Joe Mazzulla’s rotation.

Harper’s per-game numbers aren’t anything to write home about (4.2 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 0.8 APG, 41.8 FG%), but he proved himself to be a versatile defender who can knock down threes at a high clip on the other end of the floor. Boston had a $2.6 million team option with Harper’s contract that it had to make a decision on, and while it decided to decline it, he will be signing a new three-year, $9 million deal with the team instead.

“Boston Celtics G/F Ron Harper Jr. intends to sign a new three-year, $9 million deal to return to the franchise, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania reported in a post on X. “The Celtics are declining Harper’s $2.6M team option, clearing the way for the sides to commit on a longer deal.”

Celtics Commit to Ron Harper Jr. in First Major Move of the Offseason

The more time Harper spent on the court for the Celtics last season, the better he performed. As his role increased, he gradually proved himself to be a reliable source of offense who can also make a contribution on the glass as a rebounder. Harper is by no means a perfect player, but he is gritty, and he found ways to help Boston win games last year.

Now that he’s on an actual NBA contract rather than a two-way deal, Harper figures to continue getting more and more minutes with the C’s moving forward. The front office still has some serious work to do this offseason, particularly when it comes to figuring out what it is going to do with Brown, but taking care of Harper’s contract is an important first step for the team.