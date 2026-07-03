Celtics Sign Big Man to Massive Raise After Jaylen Brown Trade

The Boston Celtics have made a few surprising moves this offseason. They brought in Mitchell Robinson to be a backup center, which should help them in the regular season. Of course, the biggest surprise was the decision to trade Jaylen Brown.

With that trade, the Celtics are now changing who they are fundamentally. Paul George enters the fray, and the team will look much different next season. They had a decision to make on Neemias Queta, as well. They could have kept him next season on a cheap deal with a team option.

Instead, they have decided to bring back Queta by giving him a massive raise.

Celtics Re-Sign Neemias Queta to a Massive Raise

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Celtics have re-signed Queta to a four-year deal worth $56 million. That is a much larger sum of money than Queta was previously making. This deal shows that they are committed to making him the starting center of the future.

Charania reported that Boston has decided to pick up his team option and then extend him for four years after that. That does give them some financial flexibility for next season. It seems pretty clear that Boston is flirting with trying to stay under the luxury tax if it can.

This past season, Queta averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in his first season as a starter. More than that, it was the first year that he really got an extended amount of playing time. Boston liked what they saw, so they have locked him up for the foreseeable future.

The Celtics believe in Queta, and that is why they have brought him back. Looking at the deals some of the other starting centers have gotten, this is a good deal for Boston. Bringing him back at a fair number for both sides should make them both happy.

Boston Seems to Have Taken a Step Back

Despite the Celtics making this move to bring back Queta, it seems that the team has taken a step back. Trading Brown for the package they got in return is still baffling, and it makes them a worse team heading into next season. George is still a decent player, but he’s worse than Brown is.

Robinson gives them an upgrade at the backup center spot, which was an issue that they had this past year. He gives them rebounding and defense, which is what they struggled with in the postseason. His health is always a question mark, however.

In fact, both of the big offseason acquisitions they have made have injury questions. George and Robinson have a history of injuries, so this is a pretty big gamble for Boston to make. Now, they are leaning more on Jayson Tatum to be awesome, still coming off an Achilles injury.

Brad Stevens has taken a big risk this offseason.