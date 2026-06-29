BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 29: Brad Stevens, president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics, answers a question during a press conference at Boston Celtics media day at the Auerbach Center on September 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
Earlier this month, Chauncey Wiggins did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.
The former Florida State star is coming off a very solid year where he had averages of 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.7% from three-point range in 32 games.
Celtics Sign 3-Point Shooter After NBA Draft
GettyChauncey Wiggins #7 of the Florida State Seminoles shoots a first half three against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Boutwell Auditorium on October 16, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama.
According to Dushawn London of 247Sports, Wiggins is now signing with the Celtics.
Via London: “Florida State forward Chauncey Wiggins has signed a Summer League contract with the Boston Celtics, per Corey Marcum of EZ Sports”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Earlier this month, Chauncey Wiggins did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.The former Florida State star is coming off a very solid year where he had averages of 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.7% from three-point range in 32 games.Celtics Sign 3-Point Shooter After […]
Boston Celtics Sign 3-Point Shooter After NBA Draft