Boston Celtics Sign 3-Point Shooter After NBA Draft

Earlier this month, Chauncey Wiggins did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The former Florida State star is coming off a very solid year where he had averages of 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.7% from three-point range in 32 games.

Celtics Sign 3-Point Shooter After NBA Draft

According to Dushawn London of 247Sports, Wiggins is now signing with the Celtics.

Via London: “Florida State forward Chauncey Wiggins has signed a Summer League contract with the Boston Celtics, per Corey Marcum of EZ Sports”