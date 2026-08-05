Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum Turn Heads Amid Celtics Trade Rumors

Knowing their public appearance would amplify rumors of a Boston Celtics trade for Stephen Curry didn’t stop the Golden State Warriors icon from hitting the golf course with Jayson Tatum on Tuesday.

Per the Cape Cod Times, the duo hit the Vineyard Golf Club in Edgartown for former President Barack Obama’s 65th birthday celebration. The report noted that Obama was seen teeing up alongside Curry, while Tatum played a few groups ahead.

“Obama, who is no stranger to the Martha’s Vineyard based private golf course as he regularly vacations on the Island, teed it up alongside two-time National Basketball Association MVP and 12-time All-Star selection Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors,” wrote Allen Gunn.

“It was an all-around star-studded day on property as Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum was playing a round of golf a few groups ahead of the 44th President of the United States,” the report added.

Actor Don Cheadle was also on hand for the celebration, though it’s unknown if any other NBA stars or athletes were on the guest list.

Celtics Trade Rumors Amplify

The optics of the two NBA champions buddying up instantly intensified chatter of a potential Celtics trade for Curry, who has the option of becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer — unless he signs an extension with the Warriors beforehand.

“Been waiting to see these two team up. About time,” a Celtics fan wrote on Reddit.

“I pray every night that Steph escape the shackles of Steve Kerr and podz.”

Several other fans chose to stay in reality.

“Grasping at straws,” wrote one Celtics fan.

“Damn, you’re reaching hard to get a Curry trade. 😂😂 That’s not going to happen. He’s staying with the Warriors,” added another fan.

Stephen Curry, Warriors Face Big Decision

There’s still little evidence to suggest that Curry plans to ask out of the Warriors. However, the first shoe could drop if the 38-year-old and the Warriors don’t agree to a two-year, $136M extension later this month.

Curry becomes eligible to put pen to paper on August 29. Despite reports suggesting tension over front-office decisions—such as passing on an Anthony Davis trade—Steph Curry remains aligned with the Warriors. In fact, Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard recently reported that Curry is willing to take a pay cut to help the team build a championship contender.

“I have talked to people about this topic broadly. I think Steph hypothetically would be open to taking a pay cut, but I think he would only do so if it would really help the team competitively,” Emerman told 95.7’s “The Game” on Tuesday.

“If he could take half as much and that would really help get the next huge free agent or make a new trade, I think he would be open to at least considering that.”

With Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green coming off the books next year, the Warriors may have the financial flexibility to pursue a star free agent to pair with Curry. The 2027 class could include Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving — provided they don’t sign extensions beforehand.