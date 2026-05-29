Celtics Get Dealt Crushing Update on Top Free Agent Target

The Boston Celtics have some work to do this offseason after crashing out of the playoffs in the first round. Sure, in some regards, the C’s managed to exceed expectations in the 2025-26 campaign, but by the time the postseason arrived, they were the favorite to make it to the NBA Finals in the Eastern Conference, so the fact that they threw away a 3-1 series lead vs. the Philadelphia 76ers has to be labeled a disappointment.

This offseason was always going to be important for Boston, but the stakes have been raised now that it has crashed out of the playoffs. The team is expected to look for help at the center position over the next few months, with one potential option being Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler, who is set to be a restricted free agent. Kessler is widely believed to be one of the C’s top free agent targets, but it doesn’t sound like the team is going to have a very good shot at signing him.

Walker Kessler Expected to Re-Sign with the Jazz

Kessler is one of the more unique free agent options this offseason, and that’s not just because he’s a restricted free agent. Kessler suited up in just five games for Utah last season before he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, and after the team failed to sign him to a contract extension, many folks figured he could leave the team in free agency.

The last time we saw Kessler on the court for an extended period of time, he enjoyed a breakout campaign. Kessler started all 58 games he played in for the Jazz in the 2024-25 season (11.1 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 1.7 APG, 66.3 FG%), operating as an anchor in the paint on both sides of the ball. Kessler led the league with 4.6 offensive rebounds per game, and he also averaged a career-high 2.4 blocks per game.

Boston got good production from Neemias Queta and Luka Garza at the center position last season, but it needs a more reliable starting option moving forward. Even though he’s coming off a serious injury, Kessler could be that guy, but according to a new report, it sounds like he’s expected to re-sign with the Jazz on a big-money contract.

“Given that neither Jackson nor fellow big man Lauri Markkanen is a full-time center, Kessler remains an important player in Utah’s path back to contention in the Western Conference. The consensus is that Kessler is signing a new deal with the Jazz in the range of $25 million to $30 million a year,” Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported.

Who Else Could the Celtics Target at the Center Position?

With Kessler seemingly set to stick with the Jazz, that is going to force the Celtics to adapt. Since Brad Stevens has taken over as the leader of the front office, Boston has generally managed to keep its plans under wraps until it pulls the trigger on a move, but one way or another, the expectation is that a big man will be brought to town this offseason.

If Kessler isn’t the guy, maybe a reunion with Robert Williams III could be in the cards. There’s also the Giannis Antetokounmpo question, even though he isn’t technically a center, as the C’s continue to be heavily linked to a trade for him. There’s no doubt that Boston is going to shake up its roster this offseason, but what that will end up looking like is still very much unknown.