Former All-Star, NBA Champion Named Offseason Target for Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of salary cap space to work with this offseason and they’ll be looking to upgraded the roster.

Acquiring an All-Star-caliber player with championship experience would be one way to do that.

Fred VanVleet Named Offseason Target for Brooklyn Nets

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes recently named veteran guard Fred VanVleet as a top offseason target for the Nets. VanVleet has a player option for next season that he could turn down in favor of a new deal in free agency. He’s expected to get a new deal with the Houston Rockets, but if things don’t work out that way, the Nets could be poised to bring him to Brooklyn.

From Hughes:

Brooklyn didn’t find its floor leader in last year’s draft, though not for lack of trying. Given the unlikelihood that rookie Mikel Brown Jr. is ready to take on that role this season, maybe the Nets should try to poach VanVleet, who most expect to stick with the Houston Rockets via player option or a new deal. Brooklyn can offer big money on a shot-term contract like the one FVV inked with the Rockets initially.

VanVleet missed the entirety of the 2025-26 NBA season after suffering a torn ACL in September of 2025, but he’s expected to be for the start of the ’26-27 season.

This story will be updated.