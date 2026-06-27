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Former All-Star, NBA Champion Named Offseason Target for Brooklyn Nets

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 20: Fred VanVleet #5 of the Houston Rockets dribbles against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Toyota Center on November 20, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of salary cap space to work with this offseason and they’ll be looking to upgraded the roster.

Acquiring an All-Star-caliber player with championship experience would be one way to do that.

Fred VanVleet Named Offseason Target for Brooklyn Nets

Fred VanVleet

GettyFred VanVleet #5 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Toyota Center on March 01, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes recently named veteran guard Fred VanVleet as a top offseason target for the Nets. VanVleet has a player option for next season that he could turn down in favor of a new deal in free agency. He’s expected to get a new deal with the Houston Rockets, but if things don’t work out that way, the Nets could be poised to bring him to Brooklyn.

From Hughes:

Brooklyn didn’t find its floor leader in last year’s draft, though not for lack of trying. Given the unlikelihood that rookie Mikel Brown Jr. is ready to take on that role this season, maybe the Nets should try to poach VanVleet, who most expect to stick with the Houston Rockets via player option or a new deal. Brooklyn can offer big money on a shot-term contract like the one FVV inked with the Rockets initially.

VanVleet missed the entirety of the 2025-26 NBA season after suffering a torn ACL in September of 2025, but he’s expected to be for the start of the ’26-27 season.

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Former All-Star, NBA Champion Named Offseason Target for Brooklyn Nets

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