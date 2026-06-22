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Rockets’ Only ‘Near Untouchable’ Player Revealed and It’s Not Kevin Durant

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Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Toyota Center on April 10, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets are open for business this offseason.

After losing in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Rockets will be looking to make some personnel changes, and while they’re not necessarily shopping their key contributors, there’s only one guy on the roster that the front office would be unwilling to part with.

Rockets Value Amen Thompson Over Every Other Player on the Roster

Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 30: Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

According to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports, fourth-year guard Amen Thomspon is the only “near untouchable” player on the Rockets’ roster ahead of what promises to be an eventful offseason in Houston. At least, that’s the impression that rival teams have been given.

“Rival teams that have contacted the Rockets recently have been informed that 23-year-old Amen Thompson is the only near untouchable on the roster, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Houston isn’t actively shopping its All-Stars or other key members, sources said, but are merely expressing more of a willingness to listen than at previous junctures,” Iko wrote.

“Concerning Thompson, who will be entering his fourth season and is expected to command a lucrative extension, Houston’s brass has already communicated its intentions and plans to continue talks following the draft.”

Reading between the lines here, this means that guys like Alperen Sengun, and even Kevin Durant, could potentially be available over the offseason for the right price.

Amen Thompson Eligible for Massive Contract Extension with Houston Rockets

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 23: Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets reacts in the first half against the Golden State Warriors in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 23, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, you have to imagine that a contract extension will be coming for Thompson this offseason, as he has just one year remaining on his rookie contract.

If no extension is signed, Thompson would become a restricted free agent next summer, meaning the Rockets would get an opportunity to match any outside offers. But, it likely won’t come down to that. If the Rockets view Thompson as “nearly untouchable,” it seems like they would want to lock him up long-term.

Thompson could earn as much as $250 million over five years on a new extension. It remains to be seen if the Rockets will want to invest that much in a relatively unproven player, but any extension for Thompson will certainly be significant.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Rockets’ Only ‘Near Untouchable’ Player Revealed and It’s Not Kevin Durant

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