Rockets’ Only ‘Near Untouchable’ Player Revealed and It’s Not Kevin Durant

The Houston Rockets are open for business this offseason.

After losing in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Rockets will be looking to make some personnel changes, and while they’re not necessarily shopping their key contributors, there’s only one guy on the roster that the front office would be unwilling to part with.

Rockets Value Amen Thompson Over Every Other Player on the Roster

According to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports, fourth-year guard Amen Thomspon is the only “near untouchable” player on the Rockets’ roster ahead of what promises to be an eventful offseason in Houston. At least, that’s the impression that rival teams have been given.

“Rival teams that have contacted the Rockets recently have been informed that 23-year-old Amen Thompson is the only near untouchable on the roster, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Houston isn’t actively shopping its All-Stars or other key members, sources said, but are merely expressing more of a willingness to listen than at previous junctures,” Iko wrote.

“Concerning Thompson, who will be entering his fourth season and is expected to command a lucrative extension, Houston’s brass has already communicated its intentions and plans to continue talks following the draft.”

Reading between the lines here, this means that guys like Alperen Sengun, and even Kevin Durant, could potentially be available over the offseason for the right price.

Amen Thompson Eligible for Massive Contract Extension with Houston Rockets

Meanwhile, you have to imagine that a contract extension will be coming for Thompson this offseason, as he has just one year remaining on his rookie contract.

If no extension is signed, Thompson would become a restricted free agent next summer, meaning the Rockets would get an opportunity to match any outside offers. But, it likely won’t come down to that. If the Rockets view Thompson as “nearly untouchable,” it seems like they would want to lock him up long-term.

Thompson could earn as much as $250 million over five years on a new extension. It remains to be seen if the Rockets will want to invest that much in a relatively unproven player, but any extension for Thompson will certainly be significant.