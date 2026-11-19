Julius Randle didn’t dress it up. After the Brooklyn Nets lost 137-107 to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, the veteran forward said the performance was one of the worst games of his 13-year career. When Randle calls Nets ’embarrassing’, it carries weight, because it comes from the player Brooklyn brought in this summer for veteran leadership.

Randle Calls Nets Embarrassing After 30-Point Loss to Bulls

Randle made it clear the score wasn’t the issue. “It’s not the score, it’s the pride and effort,” he said. He added that in 13 years in the league, this was one of the worst games he’s been part of.

Teams lose by 30 on bad nights. What bothered him was how Brooklyn competed. The Nets’ only lead of the game was 2-0, and the Bulls were up by as many as 37 in the second half. Chicago made a franchise-record 15 threes in the first half and finished with 21. Randle had 17 points.

Fernández Echoes the Frustration

Nets coach Jordi Fernández was just as blunt. He said he could try saying it in Spanish because the message hasn’t gotten through in English, and that he’ll keep trying until he finds a language that works. His summary: the effort wasn’t good.

It was Brooklyn’s third straight loss, dropping the Nets to 3-11. They’ve spent the past three seasons in the Eastern Conference basement, and neither team had much to cheer about. Both entered at 3-10, but only the Bulls played like it.

A Night With Extra Meaning

The game also had a backstory. Nic Claxton, Brooklyn’s starting center for years, was making his first appearance against his old team after the three-team trade that brought Randle to Brooklyn. He came off the bench and scored 14 points for the Bulls.

Matas Buzelis scored a season-high 25 and Josh Giddey had 18 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, helping the Bulls to their easiest win of the season. For Brooklyn, Egor Demin scored 22, while Michael Porter Jr. shot 1-of-7 and finished with five points.

A Leadership Test in Brooklyn

Randle has produced. He’s averaging about 20 points a game, but it hasn’t turned into wins. Nights like this test how far leadership can stretch on a rebuilding roster, and Randle just put his own standard on the record.

His next big moment is a return trip. Randle plays in Minnesota for the first time since the trade on Nov. 23. Before then, he’ll want to see if his message reached the locker room.