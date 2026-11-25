The Brooklyn Nets have officially put their star forward in the trade block.

Michael Porter Jr. is widely expected to be traded by the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the February 11, 2027 NBA trade deadline, according to a report from New York Post reporter Brian Lewis.

Michael Porter Jr’s Contract Situation With The Nets

Porter is in the final year of his deal and is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer if he does not sign a contract extension. Moving him gives Brooklyn a chance to get assets back rather than risk losing him for nothing.

“Michael Porter is a pending unrestricted free agent. As one still unsigned to an extension, he’s widely expected by league personnel to be dealt by the trade deadline,” Lewis’ report reads.

The rebuilding Brooklyn is open to listening on calls and is hoping to land strong return value, such as a future first-round pick, salary filler, or young talent, though his exact trade market remains uncertain.

Trade rumors have linked Porter as a potential fit for contending or retooling teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, and a hypothetical reunion with his former team, the Denver Nuggets, whom Brooklyn acquired him in July 2025.

Porter Jr. is averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists across 14 games, all of which he started. He is shooting 44.8% from the field, 36.9% from three-point range, and 75.6% from the free-throw line.

Michael Porter Jr. Talks About His Basketball Future Amid Contract Talks

Michael Porter Jr. has repeatedly stated that money was never his motivation for playing basketball and that he prioritizes peace and team fit.

Porter Jr. said he “never was a dude who played for a big contract or for the money” and noted that he is comfortable living frugally even with his current earnings.

“I have a great agent and I know him and Sean, they’ve been speaking some. But for me, I’m just excited to play basketball,” Porter said before the season started. “I never was a dude who played for a big contract or for the money. So for me, I’m just excited to play with these guys and be in Brooklyn and build this organization as one of the leaders.

“I’ve voiced that I’d love to be in Brooklyn and that I’m enjoying playing with these guys. And I think we’ll be a lot better this year, obviously. … The way these young guys have gotten better just in one year, I’m excited to see what we can do. So that’s where my mind is at and I’m not even thinking about anything else.”

Nets general manager also talked about the negotiations with Porter Jr., a former NBA champion with the Nuggets in 2023.

“Yeah, I’ll leave the negotiations internal,” Nets GM Marks said. “That’s obviously between the Nets and Mike and his agent. But they’re ongoing. The dialogue is ongoing. But again, we are in no hurry to do this. I don’t think he’s in any particular hurry either. If there’s a meeting point that we feel like, ‘Hey, this works for both sides,’ then that’ll happen. But as we’ve mentioned before, this is not something that there’s an expiry date on it in the next couple of months either. So we both have time. Both sides have time to figure this one out.”

For now, Porter Jr. is expected to play out his remaining time with the Nets to further pad his value.