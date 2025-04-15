Report: Pelicans Want Zion Williamson Trade

According to reports, the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to move on from star Zion Williamson.

According to New Orleans Pelicans media member Shamit Dua, the Pelicans ownership, upon hiring new president of basketball operations Joe Dumars, will mandate a trade for Williamson, who was the first overall pick for the Pelicans under former general manager David Griffin’s regime.

While one of the most talented players in the NBA when healthy, Williamson’s struggle with injuries has been well documented and one of the biggest struggles for the forward. Since being drafted in 2019, Williamson has only played 60+ games twice, and has been available for only 214 games while missing 268.

Williamson currently has three years left on his contract if the team seeks a long term move. Although his deal is no longer guaranteed after the third year and could outright release him, the Pelicans wouldn’t let him walk without something in return. When healthy, Williamson is among the most dynamic offensive players in the league. For his career, he’s averaging 24.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 58.9% shooting from the field.

Regardless of injuries, Williamson has been the subject of numerous trade rumors and speculative trades for years. Mock trades and interest from teams like the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets have persisted, but with the current report, these ideas seem more like a reality. Dumars, who is joining the Pelicans as the new basketball lead, will have the opportunity to build his vision, and Zion could be a major stepping stone to a rebuild.

Pelicans are looking to move on from star Zion Williamson, and the opportunity for both team and player to start anew could be beneficial.