Charlotte Hornets Projected Starting Lineup After LaMelo Ball Trade

The Charlotte Hornets woke up the NBA world with a bang by trading star LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid and picks.

While it was clear the Timberwolves were ready to make changes, news of the Hornets being ready to make a Ball trade came shortly before a deal was done, as Shams Charania confirmed Charlotte was shopping the franchise’s starting point guard just after the conclusion of the NBA Draft, and roughly 12 hours before the trade was actually made.

Now, after one of the biggest NBA trades to start the offseason, here’s a look at what the Hornets’ starting lineup for next year could look like after moving Ball and adding Reid.

Charlotte Hornets Projected Starting Lineup After NBA Trade

Though the Hornets traded away Ball, who has been one of their best players over the past few seasons, they added a big man in Reid and made way for other guards to take on an increased role going forward. Here’s what the team’s projected starting lineup for the start of the 2026-27 NBA season could look like.

PG: Coby White

SG: Kon Knueppel

SF: Brandon Miller

PF: Miles Bridges

C: Naz Reid

This Hornets’ projected starting lineup comes after the news that White resigned with the team in free agency. The guard was traded to Charlotte at the deadline, and he was always expected to return next season on a new deal.

In addition to those five, the Hornets’ roster also includes Moussa Diabate, Tre Mann, Grant Williams, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Tidjane Salaun, Pat Connaughton, Sion James, and rookies Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson, any of whom could be put in the starting lineup next season.

The Hornets now have a load of draft assets over the next few seasons, but after a breakout year with a new young core, some of those picks could be moved over this NBA offseason to add another star or roster change in some form.

Charlotte finished ninth in the Eastern Conference standings last season and lost in the Play-In Tournament, but with a revamped roster, are hoping to make a deeper run in the postseason next year.

Full Details Of LaMelo Ball Trade Between Hornets And Timberwolves

In case it wasn’t clear, here are the full details of the Ball trade to add Reid made by the Hornets and Timberwolves, as first reported by ESPN’s Charania.

“BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading star guard LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033), sources tell ESPN,” the insider wrote in a post on X.

By making the Ball trade and giving up Green in the process, the Hornets now add Reid, a 2033 pick, and three first-round picks swaps. In exchange, the Timberwolves get back Ball and Green, but add a new starting point guard next to franchise star Anthony Edwards.

While the Hornets add a new big man in exchange for trading Ball, the Timberwolves have now moved on from Julius Randle and Reid, their two top forwards and big men outside of Rudy Gobert.

Though this isn’t the blockbuster trade so far highlighting the NBA offseason, this move, for both sides, could have a major impact on their futures going forward, especially as it relates to the salary cap.