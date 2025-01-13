Bulls Get Bad News About $215 Million Trade Candidate Before Deadline

The Chicago Bulls remain full-steam ahead on their plans to trade two-time All-Star Zach LaVine with the trade deadline less than one month away (February 6).

Their latest attempts, though, have been met with familiar barriers, though.

“There was “light momentum” in trade talks with Denver, and while they weren’t completely taken off the table they have stalled,” The Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley wrote on January 11. “A source also said that there was early-season talk about LaVine and the Lakers, but the puzzle didn’t have the right pieces at the time. With Los Angeles moving the D’Angelo Russell contract a few weeks ago for Dorian Finney-Smith, the puzzle was all but thrown in the garbage.”

LaVine, 29, is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists this season. He is shooting 51.7% from the floor and 45.0% from beyond the arc.

His 61.6% effective field goal rate is the best mark of his career, per Basketball Reference.

The concerns about LaVine have not been about his talent, though. Potential trade suitors have been more concerned about the remaining $94.9 million over two years on the Bulls star’s five-year, $215.1 million contract.

Bulls Cautioned Against Zach LaVine Trade Amid Recent Talks

The Bulls star, LaVine, has dealt with trade rumors for three straight seasons. There is no consensus that they should do whatever it takes to move him. His recent play is encouraging.

“LaVine is playing the most efficient basketball of his career,” ABC 7 sports anchor and “Gimme The Hot Sauce” host Mark Schanowski posted on X on January 11. “Trading him for some combination of expiring contracts/draft capital doesn’t make much sense, unless the Bulls are committed to a complete tear down & rebuild.”

LaVine recorded his sixth consecutive game with 30-plus points on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings. He had 36 points in a 124-119 loss. One issue the Bulls face in finding a trade partner is LaVine’s extensive injury history.

It suggests he will miss more than the five games he already has this season.

He has also been open to a trade for some time, so the speculation is not new. How well LaVine plays could also impact the Bulls’ 2025 first-round pick if he remains on the team.

The Bulls will send their 2025 first-round pick to San Antonio if it falls outside of the top 10 selections. That is the result of the trade to acquire DeMar DeRozan from the Spurs in 2021. According to Tankathon as of January 12, the Bulls’ pick would be No. 9 pending the lottery.

Trading LaVine before the deadline could help lock the Bulls into a talented lottery crop in 2025.

Bulls ‘Held Hostage’ by Heat, Pelicans

The Bulls are willing to trade LaVine. The veteran is also open to a fresh start elsewhere. However, they are not in full control of the market.

“LaVine and the Bulls … remain hostages by the game of chicken happening on South Beach with the Heat and Jimmy Butler, as well as the dumpster fire that has become the Pelicans,” Cowley wrote. “The Suns and Warriors want to trade for Butler, but it’s not that easy because he has a $52.4 million player option for 2025-26 and could walk after this season.

“The Pelicans, meanwhile, are dealing with a cold market for forward Brandon Ingram and might have to take the sign-and-trade route with him this summer. But does that mean they might turn their attention to trading forward Zion Williamson, who has become a 290-pound headache?”

That holding pattern could last into the offseason when suitors could have more flexibility.