The Chicago Bulls have issued a statement officially announcing the hire of Tiago Splitter as the team’s new head coach.

The Bulls chose Splitter as their new head coach after the former interim head coach with the Portland Trail Blazers couldn’t agree to a new contract with Portland and chose to leave.

Chicago is now getting one of the best up-and-coming coaches in the NBA, one who guided the Trail Blazers to the playoffs this past season after going 42-39 in the regular season. Splitter took over Portland’s bench just over one game into the season, after former coach Chauncy Billups was arrested as part of an illegal gambling sting.

Chicago Bulls Issue Statement on Tiago Splitter Hire

Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham issued a statement after the franchise officially announced Splitter as the team’s 25th head coach in franchise history.

“We are excited to welcome Tiago to the Chicago Bulls. Throughout our process, Tiago stood apart for his basketball intellect, his ability to connect with and develop players, and the way his teams compete every single night. He has won at every level of the game as both a player and a coach, on multiple continents, and we believe his vision is the right fit for our young roster. We are excited to partner with him as we build the next era of Bulls basketball,” Graham said. Splitter himself also released a statement after officially being announced as the next head coach of Chicago.