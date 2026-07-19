Caleb Wilson Gets New Nickname From Kevin Garnett

One of the best rookies in the 2026 NBA Summer League has been Caleb Wilson of the Chicago Bulls.

Wilson has already been compared to NBA legends like Kevin Garnett, who has already given the No. 4 pick a nickname.

Speaking on Amazon Prime’s broadcast of the Summer League, commentator Kristina Pink revealed that Garnett has been impressed with Wilson.

“There’s been some comparisons between Caleb Wilson and that ceiling being something of a Kevin Garnett,” Pink said, via Fadeaway World. “So, he told me, ‘I had to pull up. I’m Big Ticket. I came here to see the Little Ticket. … He said, ‘I’ve heard great things, but I actually don’t know him at all. I’ve watched him from afar, and I’ve heard great things, and I just wanted to see him in person.'”

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In four games in Las Vegas, Wilson looked like a star, averaging 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.5 blocks. He shot 50.0% from the field and 41.9 % from 3-point range.

He was a bit bad from the free-throw line, though it wouldn’t be surprising if he works on it before training camp.

Draymond Green on Caleb Wilson

One of the people who compared Caleb Wilson to Kevin Garnett was Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors. Green shared his thoughts on Wilson in an episode of The Draymond Green Show.

“In today’s game, Caleb Wilson will be able to shoot more threes,” Green said, via Basketball Network. “He’ll be able to handle the ball more. He’ll be able to expand his game so much further than Kevin Garnett was ever even allowed to. It’s no knock on Kevin Garnett. It’s just time. That’s just the way the cookie crumbles. “The game of basketball is so much different from when KG played. That’s simply a product of the era. Because of those differences, I think Caleb Wilson will ultimately flourish even more and be able to do so much more because of the style of basketball that’s played today.”

Wilson has tremendous potential on both sides of the ball, though he seems to have more scoring range than Garnett. He could establish himself as the number one option already for the Chicago Bulls next season, though All-Star guard Norman Powell could hold the role for a bit early in the campaign.

Caleb Wilson Compared to Giannis

In addition to Kevin Garnett, Caleb Wilson has also been compared to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Volume’s Danny Parkins sees a bit of The Greek Freak in the Chicago Bulls guard due to his athleticism, though his shooting touch could take him to the next level.

“I’m saying like Giannis,” Parkins said. “To me, that is the dream of just the power forward that is 11 out of 10 explosive. But if he can shoot also, it’s terrifying.”

Wilson is also motivated to prove the three teams that passed up on him in the draft wrong next season.