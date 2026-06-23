Chicago Bulls Get Major Cap Space Update After Nic Claxton Trade

The Bryson Graham era is off to a blazing start for the Chicago Bulls.

After hiring Tiago Splitter as head coach, Graham made his first trade on Monday night. The Bulls acquired Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here’s the framework of the three-team trade that would become official early next month, as reported by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Bulls receive: Nic Claxton from Brooklyn

Nets receive: Julius Randle and the No. 28 of the 2026 NBA draft from Minnesota

Timberwolves receive: Mo Gueye from Chicago and the No. 33 pick of the 2026 NBA draft from Brooklyn

Chicago Bulls Cap Space Update

The Chicago Bulls had the highest projected cap space in the NBA before Monday’s trade. The Bulls used $23.1 million of their cap space to acquire Nic Claxton, which would give them around $30 million left, as per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network.

Johnson even described Claxton’s trade as a “free agent signing” since Mo Gueye’s contract is non-guaranteed for next season. The Bulls just had to add Gueye to make the trade legal, according to Will Gottlieb of CHGO Sports.

NBA salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan added that in addition to their cap space, the Bulls will still have the $9.4 million mid-level to use in free agency.

The Bulls also have the No. 4 and No. 15 picks in the NBA draft, so they could be adding more talented players for next season.

Some of the Bulls’ free agents this summer are Anfernee Simons, Collin Sexton, Nick Richards, Guerschon Yabusele and Zach Collins.

NBA Analysts Praise Chicago Bulls Trade

Several NBA analysts liked what the Chicago Bulls did on Monday, acquiring Nic Claxton for nearly nothing. They praised the franchise for doing something positive for the first time in a while.

@KevinOConnor: “Nic Claxton + Caleb Wilson in Chicago? Interesting. A little lean for a frontcourt, but extremely versatile if Claxton can return to his prime self on defense.”

@BrettSiegelNBA: “Bryson Graham is off to a fantastic start as the lead executive for the Bulls: Hires Tiago Splitter, adds Nic Claxton for nothing, and now has a chance to add two lottery-level talents with the No. 4 and No. 15 picks tomorrow night. The future is bright in Chicago.”

@RealBobManning: “What a steal for Chicago getting Claxton period, never mind for that price. He’s a phenomenal player.”

Nic Claxton Last Season

The Brooklyn Nets were one of the worst teams last season, but Nic Claxton was one of the few bright spots on their roster.

Claxton averaged 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 blocks in 69 games. It was his best season as a passer, which should give the Bulls an extra playmaker for next season.

His presence should also help improve their defense, possibly partnering with Caleb Wilson or Cam Boozer in the frontcourt.