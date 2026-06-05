Chicago Bulls Get Bold Promise From Caleb Wilson Ahead of NBA Draft

The Chicago Bulls have the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. They are projected to select Caleb Wilson out of North Carolina.

Speaking on ESPN’s NBA Today, Wilson was asked by former NBA player Iman Shumpert about the possibility of getting drafted by the Bulls.

Wilson answered with confidence and delivered a bold promise to the Bulls franchise and their fanbase.

“I’m a winner,” Wilson said, via Sports Illustrated. “I’m going to change that culture. I’m going to bring it back to what it was, for sure. It’s a great pipeline – North Carolina to Chicago. Keep it going.”

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Wilson was alluding to Michael Jordan‘s success with the Bulls. Just like Wilson, Jordan was a product of the University of North Carolina.

MJ played three seasons with the Tar Heels, helping them win the NCAA championship in 1982.

Wilson, on the other hand, was a one-and-done at UNC. He averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks in 24 games. His freshman season was cut short due to a broken thumb.

Caleb Wilson Compared To Indiana Pacers Star

While not a consensus Top 3 pick, Caleb Wilson feels confident about his abilities and how his game would translate to the pros.

Wilson is behind AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer in the latest NBA mock drafts. The Chicago Bulls will be waiting for him at No. 4, which would put him alongside fellow young players like Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Wilson is a power forward, though he has the skills of a small forward.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Woo, Wilson’s ceiling is a more athletic Pascal Siakam of the Indiana Pacers. His floor was peak John Collins during his time with the Atlanta Hawks.

“Wilson has some of these qualities, including sneaky passing instincts and potential to switch on defense,” Woo wrote. “He arguably has more upside on defense, where he could be highly disruptive with better habits. Though he’s a bit upright as a ball handler, tapping into that part of his game could still unlock a lot for him.”

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It’s a respectable comp since Siakam is a one-time NBA champion and multi-time All-Star.

One scout went as far as comparing Wilson to Kevin Garnett, which is what the Bulls are likely hoping for if they draft him fourth.

Chicago Bulls’ Other Picks

In addition to the fourth pick, the Chicago Bulls own three more picks in this year’s draft. They have the No. 15 pick and two second-round selections at No. 38 and No. 56.

Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor has the Bulls choosing Cameron Carr out of Baylor with the 15th overall pick. Carr fits with Josh Giddey in the backcourt, and he has the potential to be a good two-way wing.

O’Connor also predicted that the Bulls will draft Jaden Bradley and Aaron Nkrumah with their two second-round picks.