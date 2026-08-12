Chicago Bulls Legend Dennis Rodman Gets Unique Offer From Israeli Team

Many consider Dennis Rodman one of the greatest rebounders in NBA history.

At just 6-foot-7, Rodman managed to dominate the boards during his peak from 1992 to 1998. He led the league in rebounding for seven straight seasons and for three different teams.

Rodman averaged 16.7 rebounds per game during that seven-year run, which included three NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls from 1996 to 1998.

Dennis Rodman Receives Unique Offer From Israeli Team

In a letter through Israeli outlet Sport5, Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv owner Ofer Yannay invited Dennis Rodman to teach his players about rebounding.

Yannay is prepared to pay Rodman $100,000, plus perks like free airfare, luxury hotel accommodation and an experience of Tel Aviv’s nightlife.

“Instead of talking about rebounding, why not invite the person who turned it into an art?” Yannay wrote. “I would be honored to invite you to Tel Aviv as my personal guest and as a guest of Hapoel Tel Aviv.” “I can promise you one thing. You will receive a lot of love here, from me, from our club, and especially from the thousands of passionate Hapoel Tel Aviv fans. In recent years, Israel has gone through a very difficult war. “Now, more than ever, it is a great time to come, bring joy, experience, enjoy, and be with us. I would be very happy to host you in Tel Aviv.”

If Rodman accepts the offer, the training seminar will be three days. He has not had a coaching job since 2005, when he took over the Brighton Bears in the United Kingdom for one game.

How Dennis Rodman Mastered Rebounding

In Episode 3 of The Last Dance documentary, Dennis Rodman explained how he became a great rebounder.

Rodman studied angles and how the ball bounces off the rim. The unpredictability of it all led to Rodman giving himself the advantage by being in the right position to get the rebound.

“I used to have my friends late at night — sh*t, three, four in the morning — go to the gym and I said, ‘Shoot the ball,'” Rodman said, via Business Insider. “‘Shoot over here, shoot over here, shoot over there, shoot over there.’ I’d sit there and react, react.” “I just practiced a lot about the angle of the ball and the trajectory of it. Basically I just started learning how to put myself in a position to get the ball.”

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It worked wonders for Rodman, who won the Defensive Player of the Year in back-to-back years in 1990 and 1991. He became the NBA’s best rebounder for the next seven seasons, proving how insanely good he was at his craft.

Rodman recorded 20 or more rebounds in 159 games, which was most in the modern era. He was ahead of legends like Moses Malone (95), while Dwight Howard (82), Andre Drummond (81) and DeAndre Jordan (60) didn’t even get close.