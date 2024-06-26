Bulls Insider Links DeMar DeRozan as Potential Replacement for 9-Time All-Star

The Chicago Bulls have long been viewed as the most likely landing spot for DeMar DeRozan, largely due to their mutual interest.

DeRozan, a six-time All-Star is finishing a three-year, $81.9 million contract.

However, the Bulls’ trade sending Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder immediately brought DeRozan’s future into question. NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson says DeRozan could be an option for the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Keep the Clippers in mind as a potential DeMar DeRozan destination if Paul George signs elsewhere,” Johnson posted on X on June 26.

Johnson’s report corroborates earlier reporting from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

“There’s a belief around the league that DeRozan will ultimately re-sign with the Bulls, given the team’s continued desire to compete, his role, and Chicago’s willingness to pay him,” Scotto wrote on May 28. “However, one team worth monitoring as a potential suitor for DeRozan via sign-and-trade is the Los Angeles Clippers, should the franchise fail to re-sign Paul George in free agency, HoopsHype has learned.”

George is said to be seeking a deal with either more money or years than teammate Kawhi Leonard, who signed a three-year, $152.4 million contract extension in January. The Clippers have been reluctant to offer that to the nine-time All-Star, George, to this point.

This scenario only comes into play if George decides to decline his $48.8 million player option for the 2024-25 season in the final year of a four-year, $176.2 million contract.

DeMar DeRozan’s Future With Bulls in Question

DeRozan has posted three of his four highest-scoring seasons with the Bulls. Team success has been elusive, though, with the group making one trip to the playoffs during his tenure.

DeRozan spoke candidly about his frustration with missing the postseason after the Bulls’ loss to the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament. He noted it is especially tough as he gets deeper into his career.

The LA native has also spoken about the opportunity to play for one of his hometown teams.

That was in response to questions about joining the Lakers, though, which DeRozan thought was happening in 2021. The Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook instead.

It is unclear if DeRozan – a self-proclaimed “Kobe [Bryant] guy” – holds the same reverence for the Clippers as the Lakers. The Clippers have been in the postseason in 11 of the last 13 campaigns.

They have advanced beyond the second round just once in that span, though.

They have only advanced beyond the first round twice in their last five trips to the postseason. But that is still a better mark than the Bulls in the last nine years.

The Bulls would be wise to try extracting value from such a move by DeRozan in the form of a sign-and-trade, much like the one that they used to acquire him from the San Antonio Spurs in 2021.

The Clippers have a few players they could combine in a package if George leaves.

Proposed Bulls Sign-&-Trade Lands

This Heavy Sports trade proposal sends DeRozan to LA in a sign-and-trade for Norman Powell, P.J. Tucker – who would have to accept his option – Amir Coffey, and a future first-round pick.

Bulls get:

– Norman Powell

– PJ Tucker

– Amir Coffey

– 2031 first-round pick (top-10 protected)

Clippers get:

– DeMar DeRozan

The Clippers don’t have control of their first-round pick until 2031. Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas could push to lighter or even no protections on the pick. This scenario at least presents an alternative to letting him walk for free this summer.

Powell, 31, averaged 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc last season. He is in the fourth year of a five-year, $90 million contract.

Tucker’s option is worth $11.5 million in the last year of a three-year, $33 million pact.

He would bring toughness and shot 37.1% from deep last season. But the 39-year-old forward averaged 1.7 points and 2.7 rebounds and might be more useful to the Bulls as part of a separate deal.

Coffey is 27 years old and offers good size on the wing at 6-foot-7. He averaged 6.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists last season while shooting 38% from downtown.

He is in the final year of a three-year, $11 million deal.