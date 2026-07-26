Bulls Legend Derrick Rose Calls Caleb Wilson ‘Delusional’ in Positive Way

The Chicago Bulls have been craving for their next superstar since Derrick Rose. They might have found it in Caleb Wilson, who stole the show at the 2026 NBA Summer League.

Speaking to Devan Kaney of Fox 32 Chicago, Rose was asked about people saying him and Wilson are “cut from the same cloth.” The former NBA MVP shared his honest take on the rookie and how they might share similar personalities.

“You have to be delusional in a way, and I feel like he’s delusional, where he believes he’s the No. 1 player,” Rose said, via Elias Schuster of Sports Illustrated. “And I can respect that. I mean, not to go deep into it, but I feel like we relate a lot.”

Rose calling Wilson “delusional” in a positive way should excite Bulls fans. They might really have the same personality and work ethic. If not for injuries, Rose would have been one of the greatest players of his generation.

Wilson has already been compared to some of the greatest players ever, such as Kevin Garnett, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tracy McGrady.

Derrick Rose on Meeting Caleb Wilson

Earlier this month, the Chicago Bulls shared a video of Derrick Rose meeting Caleb Wilson at the team’s practice facility, the Advocate Center. Rose told Devan Kaney of Fox 32 Chicago what he said to Wilson during their first meeting.

“I didn’t talk to him that much, but I was just telling him about making a gambit move,” Rose said, via Elias Schuster of Sports Illustrated. “That gambit move is a sacrifice. You got to keep making a sacrifice no matter what level you on because it’s going to make sure you’re disciplined and make sure you’re focused. I feel like he’s that. He’s that focused young guy.”

Rose isn’t the first NBA legend to compliment Wilson and his game. Draymond Green compared him to Kevin Garnett, who nicknamed him “Little Ticket.” Tracy McGrady also liked what he saw from the UNC product, who averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals in the Summer League.

Derrick Rose on WWE 2K27 Cover

NBA 2K announced on Wednesday that Derrick Rose will be one of the three covered athletes for NBA 2K27. Rose will be the cover for the Ultimate Edition of the game.

It’s his second time as an NBA 2K cover athlete. He was previously on the cover of the NBA 2K13 with Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin.

The two other cover athletes of NBA 2K27 are Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever. Wemby is the main cover athlete for the game and will be on the cover of the Standard Edition.

Clark, on the other hand, will be the cover for the Deluxe Edition. The game is scheduled to be released on September 4.