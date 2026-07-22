Derrick Rose Lands NBA 2k Cover For Second Time in 13 Years

Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose has been named an NBA 2k cover athlete for the second time in his storied career. The Chicago-born star will grace the cover of the Ultra Edition of NBA 2k27.

Rose, alongside Caitlin Clark and Victor Wembanyama, joins a trio of former No. 1 picks selected as cover athletes for the famed video game franchise.

“Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark, and Derrick Rose each come from different worlds, but they share the same obsession that has altered the trajectory of the game,” Zak Armitage, SVP & GM of NBA 2K, said in a news release. “Wembanyama has broken the mold for what a big man can be and keeps breaking it. Clark is pulling up from the logo, not just redefining what range looks like, but the women’s game entirely. And Rose changed what it meant to be a point guard — explosive, physical, unstoppable — and when faced with setbacks, his hunger for the game is what brought him back.

“None of them have an off switch, and that same relentless drive is what defines NBA2K27.”

Rose was previously named the cover athlete of NBA 2k13. That year, Rose was featured on the cover alongside Blake Griffin and Kevin Durant.

Derrick Rose Reacts to Second Cover Athlete Nod

Derrick Rose is one of the most celebrated players in NBA history.

A former No. 1 pick and youngest MVP in league history, Rose was a human highlight reel in Chicago.

Given his contributions to the NBA, he is a logical choice as the NBA 2k27: Ultra Edition cover athlete.

Still as selfless as ever, Rose credited his former coaches and teammates for helping him achieve the honor.

“It’s crazy looking back at being on the NBA 2K13 cover to now having my own edition for NBA 2K27,” Rose said in a release. “During my journey, there have been coaches who believed in me, teammates who made me better, and fans who showed up louder than I ever expected. So, this is a chance to inspire young athletes to stay obsessed with the game. To show them that when you put in the countless hours of hard work, it rewards you.”

NBA 2k announced bonus features for the Ultra Edition, including:

Season 1 ProPass, and the Summer Season Pass Pro Pass Bundle (Seasons 7–9 Pro Pass, releasing in Summer 2027)

Roses Oversize Hoodie in MyCAREER

Premium SKUMyTEAM Player Cards, which includes a guaranteed 98 OVR card (December 2026) and a guaranteed Invincible card (May 2027).

Includes everything in the Deluxe Edition, plus an additional 35,000 VC