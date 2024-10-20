Bulls Sign Former Magic Draft Pick to Finalize 15-Man Roster

With two days to go before the deadline to do so, the Chicago Bulls have finalized their 15-man roster for the 2024-25 regular season. The Bulls parted with 2023 undrafted free agent Onuralp Bitim, replacing him with Chicago native Talen Horton-Tucker.

A second-round pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2019 draft, Horton-Tucker was traded to the Lakers on draft night and won a championship there in 2020.

He had a strong preseason run with the Bulls.

“Talen Horton-Tucker has made the Bulls final roster spot for the 2024-25 season, sources told ESPN,” ESPN’s Jamal Collier reported on X on October 19. “Horton-Tucker averaged 13.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists and shot 40% during the preseason.”

Horton-Tucker enters the 2024-25 campaign having averaged at least 10.0 points per game for three straight seasons.

He posted a 10.1-point, 3.5-assist, 2.4-rebound line in 2023-24 with the Utah Jazz.

The 6-foot-4, 234-pound Horton-Tucker also showcased his previously underutilized talents in an on-ball role during his two seasons with the Jazz. He can serve as another defensive alternative to the Bulls’ more offensive-minded options in the backcourt and on the wings.

The Bulls cut Bitim, who had a partially guaranteed contract, on October 17, paving the way for Horton Tucker.

Onuralp Bitim Sends Heartfelt Message Upon Exit From Bulls

Bitim appears headed for an opportunity with another organization – or even back overseas – when one presents itself.

He sent a heartfelt message after his release.

“This is the place where my childhood dreams came to life. Chicago, you made me feel at home every single moment. Chicago Bulls, you granted me the privilege of training where my childhood hero, MJ, once trained, and playing basketball in the same iconic arena,” Bitim posted on X on October 18.

“I am deeply grateful for everything I experienced here and these moments will forever be among the most treasured memories of my life. Now it’s time to say “Goodbye”. You will always have a unique and irreplaceable place in my heart. Thank you.”

Bitim chose the Bulls after working out for several teams in 2023 but played a bit role, averaging 3.5 points in just under 12 minutes per game in 23 appearances as a rookie.

Bitim also spent time with the Windy City Bulls in the G League.

Bulls Fill Final 2-Way Contract Slot With Former Pelicans’ 2nd-Rounder

Along with Bitim, the Bulls also released big man Kenneth Lofton from his exhibit-10 contract, removing him from contention for the final two-way slot. The move was ultimately a precursor to bringing back combo forward E.J. Liddell, which the team announced on October 19.

Liddell entered the league as the No. 41 overall pick of the 2022 draft by the New Orleans Pelicans.

A native of Belleview, Illinois, he has spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns.

E.J. Liddell beats the buzzer with a triple 👌 pic.twitter.com/ca6oItmOP8 — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 15, 2024

The Bulls were linked to Liddell during the predraft process but selected Dalen Terry with the No. 18 overall pick instead. Liddell tore his ACL in summer league in 2022, missing his rookie season.

He joins fellow Illinoisan DJ Steward and big man Adama Sanogo as the Bulls’ three allotted two-way contracts on the roster.