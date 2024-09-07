Bulls Sign Former Pelicans Draft Pick to Final Roster Spot in Free Agency

The Chicago Bulls are loading up for training camp and the preseason. NBA rosters are limited to 15 players during the regular season. Teams also get three additional slots allocated to two-way contracts, bringing the total to 18 players.

However, teams can roster up to 21 players in training camp and the preseason.

The Bulls have a full roster with 15 players on standard contracts, two on two-way contracts, and four on exhibit-10 contracts following their latest signing.

“The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a deal with EJ Liddell, league sources told @hoopshype,” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on X on September 7. “Liddell, an Illinois native, played for the New Orleans Pelicans last season and was the No. 41 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.”

A little bit of EVERYTHING today from E.J. Liddell! 😤 He finished with 22 PTS & 5 REB to go along with 4 BLK overall for the @ATLHawks. #NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/FhHsIzbl44 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) July 15, 2024

Liddell averaged 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.0 assists with the Atlanta Hawks in NBA 2K25 Summer League.

Liddell, 23, is on an exhibit-10 contract, per Hoopswire’s Sam Amico.

He missed his rookie season with a torn ACL. Liddell made eight appearances for the Pelicans in 2023-24, averaging 0.5 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.1 assists in just under three minutes per game.

Liddell averaged 17.6 points, 7.9 boards, 1.8 blocks, and 1.5 assists in 26 games (18 starts) for the Birmingham Squadron in the G League.

E.J. Liddell Faces Steep Competition for Bulls Roster Spot

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor considered Liddell and the Bulls a good match ahead of the 2022 draft. The Bulls selected Dalen Terry with the No. 18 overall pick instead. They now become Liddell’s fourth team, though he has only played for one organization in the regular season.

New Orleans officially traded to the Hawks in a package for Dejounte Murray on July 6.

The Hawks traded him to the Phoenix Suns for David Roddy on July 29. Liddell remained with the Suns until they released him on August 27. He is far from a lock to make the final roster.

E.J. Liddell with the deep 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/j7Zewxifgt — Birmingham Squadron (@GleagueSquadron) March 27, 2024

Liddell joins fellow offseason signings Kenneth Lofton Jr., Marcus Domask, and Talen Horton-Tucker as exhibit-10 contracts on the Bulls’ roster. Adama Sanogo and DJ Steward are the Bulls’ two-way players.

Second-year swingman Onuralp Bitim is on a non-guaranteed contract.

He could be a cut candidate if the Bulls wanted to keep Liddell on the 15-man roster. Both players are eligible for a two-way deal.

Bulls Commended for Bringing in Experienced Young Players

With Horton-Tucker and Liddell in tow, the Bulls now roster five players from Illinois. Four of those players are from Chicago, with Liddell the lone exception.

He fits another trend for the organization too.

“Really liked Liddell at Ohio St., but undersized to play PF in the NBA,” “Gimme The Hot Sauce” podcast host Mark Schanowski posted on X on September 7. “Still, it’s encouraging to see the Bulls bring in young players with NBA experience like Liddell, Lofton & Horton-Tucker for a training camp look.”

Projected first rounder E.J. Liddell continued to play like an All-American with 34 points, 5 blocks and 5 3-pointers in Ohio State's win over Northwestern. Shooting 37% for 3 now. One of the best, most versatile defenders in college basketball. pic.twitter.com/fHg5b43sqS — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 10, 2022

Liddell (eight games), Lofton (45 games), and Horton-Tucker (247 games) are all under 24 years old.

Liddell and Horton Tucker are former draft picks. Lofton was a priority undrafted free agent.

The Bulls have embarked on a youth movement. Their remaining veterans could complicate their ability to bottom out for higher odds at a better draft pick, so adding younger players who still have upside makes sense to flesh out the back end of the roster.