Chicago Bulls Legend Makes Heartfelt LeBron and Bronny James Statement

One of LeBron James‘ loudest rivals during his legendary career was Joakim Noah of the Chicago Bulls.

Noah was known for his intensity on the court, providing defense and leadership to his team. He was a pest for his opponents and will do anything to antagonize anyone, including James.

But six years after retiring from the NBA, the now 41-year-old big man is learning to adapt and let go of his intense nature. He even visited Cleveland as part of his NOMAD series with NBA Take Two Media, making peace with the city.

Joakim Noah on LeBron and Bronny James

Speaking to Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic, Joakim Noah opened up about his career, among other things. Noah discussed how he cursed LeBron James during a playoff game in 2015 between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

James called it disrespectful at the time since he was a father of three children. Noah told Lorenzi how he finally understood LeBron’s reaction back then, especially knowing what Bronny James went through before making it in the NBA.

“I can’t imagine how that must feel for LeBron,” Noah said. “This isn’t just like, ‘I’m playing with my friends. My son almost died on the court, and he’s out there playing with me.’”

Play

The 2014 Defensive Player of the Year added that he enjoyed watching LeBron and Bronny become teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers over the past two seasons.

“You can appreciate it different when you’re not a competitive guy,” Noah said. “The truth is, five years earlier, a couple years earlier, I probably couldn’t have.”

It’s a new side to Noah, who has decided to move on from his “me-against-the-world mentality.” He is willing to face the “ghosts” of his past like Cleveland and LeBron in the next chapter of his life.

LeBron James on Joakim Noah in 2015

Prior to the verbal altercation between LeBron James and Joakim Noah in the 2015 Eastern Conference semifinals, “The King” had a lot of praise for his rival in an interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“A guy that you hate to compete against but if he’s you’re teammate, you probably, you love him,” James said. “I’m guessing that’s what it is. But for us, we’ll be ready for the challenge.

“For us, it’s not just Joakim, but he’s one of their glue guys. He plays well, they play well, his energy, his effort, you love to watch him. As a competitor, you hate him, but it’s all for the love of the game.”

Fast forward to more than a decade, and Noah has let go of the beef. It won’t be surprising if LeBron had done it years earlier as well.