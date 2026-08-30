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Chicago Bulls Legend Makes Heartfelt LeBron and Bronny James Statement

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Bronny and LeBron James, Chicago Bulls, Joakim Noah
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks past his son, Bronny James #9, before their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on April 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

One of LeBron James‘ loudest rivals during his legendary career was Joakim Noah of the Chicago Bulls.

Noah was known for his intensity on the court, providing defense and leadership to his team. He was a pest for his opponents and will do anything to antagonize anyone, including James.

But six years after retiring from the NBA, the now 41-year-old big man is learning to adapt and let go of his intense nature. He even visited Cleveland as part of his NOMAD series with NBA Take Two Media, making peace with the city.

Joakim Noah on LeBron and Bronny James

LeBron James, Joakim Noah
GettyLeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers puts pressure on Joakim Noah #13 of the Chicago Bulls in the first half during Game Five in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs 2015 at Quicken Loans Arena on May 12, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Speaking to Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic, Joakim Noah opened up about his career, among other things. Noah discussed how he cursed LeBron James during a playoff game in 2015 between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

James called it disrespectful at the time since he was a father of three children. Noah told Lorenzi how he finally understood LeBron’s reaction back then, especially knowing what Bronny James went through before making it in the NBA.

“I can’t imagine how that must feel for LeBron,” Noah said. “This isn’t just like, ‘I’m playing with my friends. My son almost died on the court, and he’s out there playing with me.’”

The 2014 Defensive Player of the Year added that he enjoyed watching LeBron and Bronny become teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers over the past two seasons.

“You can appreciate it different when you’re not a competitive guy,” Noah said. “The truth is, five years earlier, a couple years earlier, I probably couldn’t have.”

It’s a new side to Noah, who has decided to move on from his “me-against-the-world mentality.” He is willing to face the “ghosts” of his past like Cleveland and LeBron in the next chapter of his life.

LeBron James on Joakim Noah in 2015

Joakim Noah, LeBron James
GettyLeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers fouls Joakim Noah #13 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 12, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 113-98.

Prior to the verbal altercation between LeBron James and Joakim Noah in the 2015 Eastern Conference semifinals, “The King” had a lot of praise for his rival in an interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“A guy that you hate to compete against but if he’s you’re teammate, you probably, you love him,” James said. “I’m guessing that’s what it is. But for us, we’ll be ready for the challenge.

“For us, it’s not just Joakim, but he’s one of their glue guys. He plays well, they play well, his energy, his effort, you love to watch him. As a competitor, you hate him, but it’s all for the love of the game.”

Fast forward to more than a decade, and Noah has let go of the beef. It won’t be surprising if LeBron had done it years earlier as well.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Chicago Bulls Legend Makes Heartfelt LeBron and Bronny James Statement

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