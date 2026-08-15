Chicago Bulls Legend Joakim Noah Works Out With Former UFC Fighter

Former Chicago Bulls big man Joakim Noah recently traveled to South Korea. He has been doing a lot of traveling since retiring in 2020, but his recent trip was part of his work with the NBA.

In the latest episode of NBA Take Two Media’s NOMAD on YouTube, Noah went to Seoul to experience the basketball culture. He watched a Korean Basketball League game as well as immersed himself in the Korean culture.

Noah also went to Jung Chan-sung‘s gym to work out with the UFC legend who is more famously known as The Korean Zombie. He put on the gloves and did a mitts session with the former UFC featherweight contender.

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The Bulls legend even went out with Jung and observed the night life in Seoul. They drank soju and ate Korean barbecue while discussing life and their respective careers.

Jung had an MMA record of 17-8. He challenged for the UFC featherweight championship twice, losing to Jose Aldo in 2013 and to Alexander Volkanovski in 2022. He retired in 2023 after losing to Max Holloway, another former UFC featherweight champion.

The experience left Noah questioning some of his ideas about being competitive. He was mostly known for his energy and enthusiasm on the court but found out how respect and humility could also represent competition and greatness.

In addition to South Korea, Noah has visited Chicago, Morocco, Jamaica, Serbia, Cleveland, Japan and Puerto Rico in previous episodes of NOMAD. The next episode will see the two-time All-Star center experience Senegal.

Joakim Noah With The Chicago Bulls

After three seasons and two NCAA championships with Florida, Joakim Noah entered the 2007 NBA draft. He was selected ninth overall by the Chicago Bulls, carving a great career for the franchise.

Noah became the Bulls’ vocal leader and turned into a fan favorite due to his energy, hustle and effort on the court. He was a two-time All-Star in 2012 and 2014 and was even named to the All-NBA First Team in 2014.

That same year, Noah finished fourth in MVP voting after averaging 12.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. He also took home the Defensive Player of the Year honors that season.

The Rest of Joakim Noah’s NBA Career

After nine seasons in Chicago, Joakim Noah left in free agency to sign a four-year deal with the New York Knicks. His stint there was filled with injuries, and he was released using the stretch provision with two years left on his contract.

Noah played the final two seasons of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers, retiring at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The Chicago Bulls named him an ambassador in 2021, honoring him with “Joakim Noah Night.”