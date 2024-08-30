$36 Million All-Star Trade Candidate Floated as Bulls’ ‘Top’ Target

The Chicago Bulls embarked on a youth movement but still have some lingering aspects of their previous iteration. Namely, two-time former All-Stars Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine remain as trade candidates with multiple years left on their hefty contracts.

Vucevic is in Year 2 of a three-year, $60 million contract. LaVine is in Year 3 of a five-year, $215.1 million pact and has been a difficult player to trade for the Bulls.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz suggests the New Orleans Pelicans as a potential landing spot.

“We’ve previously outlined what a Brandon Ingram trade to the Chicago Bulls could look like, and it’s a deal that would also get Zach LaVine’s contract off the books,” Swartz wrote on August 29. “At 26, Ingram may still fit a rebuild in Chicago, or the Bulls could enjoy the cap space that his expiring $36 million deal would create. His addition would take some offensive pressure off of Coby White and Josh Giddey as well.”

Ingram averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.1 rebounds for the Pelicans in 2023-24, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc. He is in the final year of a five-year, $158.2 million contract.

He was a popular subject of trade speculation during the 2024 offseason. But like the Bulls with LaVine, the Pelicans have been unable to find a suitable trade for Ingram.

His fit alongside the Pels stars with newcomer Dejounte Murray has only fueled speculation.

Proposed 3-Team Bulls Trade Lands Brandon Ingram From Pelicans, Andrew Wiggins From Warriors

Swartz suggested a three-team trade proposal in July that would have sent LaVine to the Golden State Warriors, bringing back forward Andrew Wiggins, while sending Vucevic to the Pelicans for Ingram.

The Bulls would also surrender the lottery-protected future first-round pick owed to them by the Portland Trail Blazers and second-round picks in 2028 and 2029.

Bulls get:

Andrew Wiggins

Brandon Ingram

Pelicans get:

Gary Payton II

Kevon Looney

Nikola Vucevic

2025 first-round pick (top-14 protected via POR from CHI)

2028 second-round pick (via CHI)

2029 second-round pick (via CHI)

Warriors get:

Zach LaVine

Wiggins is in Year 2 of a four-year, $109 million contract.

He averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 2023-24. This deal would shave less than $1 million from the Bulls’ bottom line. It would also get the Bulls closer to cap space by reducing the Bulls’ onerous long-term contracts.

This deal would also create a logjam on the wings with Patrick Williams and rookie first-round pick Matas Buzelis in line for plenty of minutes as things stand.

Lack of Interest in Zach LaVine Continues

In addition to his contract, LaVine also has an extensive injury history, including knee issues and a foot ailment that led to season-ending surgery.

He averaged 19.5 points on 57.8% true shooting in 2023-24. Those were low marks for LaVine since at least the 2018-19 season. That has led to a lack of interest in a player who averaged 24.8 points per game on 60.7% true shooting in 2022-23.

The Warriors are among the group with no interest in LaVine or Ingram.

“They’ve shown no appetite to enter the Zach LaVine or Brandon Ingram market,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Tony Jones, and Anthony Slater wrote on August 7.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas told reporters that he expects LaVine to be with the team when training camp opens, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson in July.

LaVine can help rebuild his trade value with a strong start to the 2024-25 regular season.