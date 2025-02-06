Cavaliers Make Key Trade Ahead of Deadline By Acquiring De’Andre Hunter

T

The Cleveland Cavaliers faced significant challenges in their recent matchup against the Boston Celtics, primarily due to the absence of Dean Wade, who is sidelined with a persistent knee injury.

Wade’s impact on the court is substantial; statistics reveal that when he plays, the Cavaliers outperform their opponents by an impressive 7.2 points per 100 possessions. In stark contrast, when he is absent, that differential plummets to a mere 0.5 points, highlighting his crucial role in the team’s success.

This disparity underscores Wade’s significance in the Cavaliers’ lineup and highlights why head coach Kenny Atkinson holds him in such high regard. Nonetheless, it raises a critical concern: over-reliance on any single player can be perilous, akin to constructing a house of cards that could easily collapse.

Injuries are an inherent part of sports, and the Cavaliers must ensure they do not center their strategy around one individual, no matter how valuable he may be.

Wade’s versatility is a key asset for the Cavaliers, empowering them to navigate difficult matchups effectively.

The team boasts an impressive 30-5 record when he is on the court, a testament to how his presence enhances their overall performance compared to a still-respectable yet noticeably less impressive 10-5 record in games without him.

However, Wade’s injury history raises red flags regarding the team’s long-term aspirations for a championship run, prompting the Cavaliers to reconsider their roster depth.

As the trade deadline loomed, it became clear that the Cavaliers needed to secure another wing player capable of filling Wade’s substantial role. In a proactive move with less than two hours to the deadline, Cleveland executed a trade to bolster their roster.

The Cavaliers acquired forward De’Andre Hunter, a player they have long coveted, from the Atlanta Hawks.

What offensive impact will De’Andre Hunter have on the Cavaliers?

In return for Hunter, Cleveland sent Caris LeVert and Georges Niang, three second-round picks (scheduled for 2027, 2029, and 2031), and two pick swaps to Atlanta.

This trade appears to be advantageous for Cleveland on the surface, but it’s equally important to assess how Hunter will integrate into the Cavaliers’ system.

Hunter has been on the Cavaliers’ radar for quite some time. Drafted as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft—just one spot ahead of Cleveland’s selection of Darius Garland at No. 5—Hunter’s journey in the league has been more complicated than his counterpart’s rise to stardom.

While Garland has developed into a dynamic playmaker and scoring threat for the Cavaliers, Hunter’s performance has seen ups and downs since entering the league.

With Hunter joining the Cavaliers, there is renewed hope for the team to finally strengthen its wing depth, which has not seen a substantive addition since LeBron James’ departure in 2018.

At 6’8” tall with a remarkable 7’2” wingspan, Hunter embodies the athleticism and defensive tenacity that Cleveland has sought. His current season stats reflect his scoring prowess, averaging 19 points per game while shooting an impressive 39.3% from beyond the arc, indicating his ability to stretch defenses and create scoring opportunities.

Can De’Andre Hunter bolster Cleveland’s defense?

However, there are lingering concerns regarding Hunter’s defensive contributions. The Hawks have struggled defensively, ranking 17th in defensive efficiency. The team’s defensive rating suffers when Hunter is on the floor, dropping by 5 points per 100 possessions.

Such statistics raise eyebrows, but there is optimism that a change of scenery in Cleveland could help him tap into his defensive potential.

Hunter was often tasked as the primary on-ball defender in Atlanta, which did not align well with his skill set. While in college at Virginia, he gained recognition for his intelligent defensive rotations and ability to avoid unnecessary mistakes.

Surrounded by strong defenders like Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, Hunter has the opportunity to develop as a valuable team defender, leveraging their skills to elevate his defensive game.

While questions remain about Hunter’s long-term compatibility with the Cavaliers’ system, the answers will begin to emerge once he steps onto the court and can showcase his shooting abilities alongside his defensive skills.

Overall, this acquisition is a promising development for the Cavaliers as they reset their championship ambitions. With Hunter added to their roster, Cleveland takes a significant step closer to realizing their goal of contending for the title in the near future.

Trade Grade: A