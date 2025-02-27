Cavaliers announce shift in mindset ahead of Celtics showdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 122-82 demolition of the Orlando Magic was a statement, but not the statement they need to make. Yes, it gave them 48 wins— matching last season’s total. However, no one in the locker room seemed to care, including Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson.

“In our locker room, amongst us, no one is talking about our record,” Atkinson said. “Focused on trying to prepare for these playoffs. Championship mentality.”

That mentality is exactly why Friday night’s showdown against the Boston Celtics matters. More than just another regular-season game for the Cavaliers, it’s a proving ground.

With the NBA Playoffs just weeks away, Cleveland must show they can go toe-to-toe with the league’s elite, and there is no greater test than the reigning champions.

The Cavaliers appear to be equipped for this moment against the Celtics

The standard has been raised in Cleveland. It’s no longer about milestones, accolades, or seeding. It’s about proving they belong on the same tier as Boston, the team that sets the bar. This is no longer a scrappy upstart looking for validation—it’s championship or bust.

“We’re not going to talk around it. We want to win a championship,” said Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner Ty Jerome. “That’s our goal. If that’s not your goal, why come to training camp?”

Cleveland’s recent run of dominance—eight straight wins, 12 of their last 13—has silenced some skeptics. The Cavaliers are undefeated since acquiring De’Andre Hunter at the trade deadline, outscoring opponents by 23.1 points per 100 possessions. But they haven’t faced Boston yet with Hunter in the mix.

Beating teams like the Knicks and Magic is one thing. Beating Boston is another.

Last season’s playoff struggles exposed Cleveland’s shortcomings. Against Boston, they managed just one win in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, falling victim to the Celtics’ depth, execution, and star power. It was a wake-up call—a painful reminder that the Cavaliers weren’t ready.

But this season, they’ve built a roster with more versatility, more toughness, and most importantly, more answers.

The addition of Hunter, along with the emergence of Cavs big man Evan Mobley and the continued growth of Isaac Okoro, gives Cleveland defensive options they simply didn’t have last season.

Against Boston, they can match size with a lineup of Mitchell, Hunter, Wade, Okoro, and Mobley—something we haven’t seen at full strength before. Postseason basketball demands adaptability. The Cavaliers finally have it.

Cleveland also has the firepower to compete offensively. Donovan Mitchell is playing at an All-NBA level, Darius Garland has regained his rhythm, and their depth—bolstered by Jerome, Max Strus, and a rejuvenated bench unit—makes them far less dependent on individual brilliance. This version of the Cavaliers is more balanced, more resilient, and more dangerous.

But having the tools is one thing. Using them to beat the Celtics is another.

Can Cleveland flip the script on Boston’s gold standard?

Boston remains the gold standard. The Celtics boast MVP candidate Jayson Tatum, elite secondary options in Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis, and a battle-tested core that has already reached the mountaintop. The Cavaliers need to prove they can match their intensity, execution, and composure when it matters most.

In past seasons, the Cavaliers have been able to steal games from top teams but never assert control over them. That has to change. They need to show Boston they are not just a tough out, but a true contender. The Celtics can scheme around one or two threats—but can they scheme around an entire evolved roster?

Friday is a dress rehearsal for what’s to come. The Cavaliers have already proven they can dominate lesser teams. Now, they need to show they can shake the league’s hierarchy. A win over Boston won’t just be a confidence booster—it will be a declaration.

Donovan Mitchell put it best: “Always going to be excited for what we are doing and the habits we are building but at the end of the day, what have we truly done as a group?

“[We] have to go out there and prove it when it counts.”

For Cleveland, it’s not about the past. It’s not about records. It’s about what comes next. And if they want to take the next step, they need to prove—right now—that they can go through Boston to do it.