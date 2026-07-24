Cavaliers Receive Major Anthony Davis Trade Update Amid LeBron Indecision

The Cleveland Cavaliers are keeping a close eye on LeBron James, who is yet to decide on his next team. The franchise is also keeping an eye out for any potential roster moves.

The Cavs are reportedly looking for a familiar face or two that could help lure James back to the franchise where his legendary career began. One name that has been speculated is Anthony Davis, although it is a long shot.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, any chance to reunite James with his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate would be difficult due to the Washington Wizards’ stance.

“The Wizards are not interested in trading him whatsoever,” Siegel said. “They want to agree to some type of long-term deal with AD … Anthony Davis wants a max extension, but it’s not gonna happen … Maybe a two/three year extension is on the table.”

James is yet to commit, which keeps the floor open for not the Cavaliers but other strong landing spots. However, compared to the likes of the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers who have a strong big man core, the Cavs could be swayed towards Davis to entice James.

Anthony Davis Update May Hinder Cavaliers’ Push for a LeBron James Reunion

Davis’ situation could play into James’ thinking — even if a reunion appears challenging. The Wizards star has yet to play a single minute for the franchise since joining before the trade deadline. However, no fate has been lost yet on the veteran star.

Cleveland can remain optimistic despite a move for Davis being highly unlikely in the near term. The center is on a lucrative veteran extension which runs out in the summer of 2028 with a $62.8 million player option attached. The Cavs can only carry such a deal with significant movers.

Even at that, his extensive injury setbacks in the past few years are alarming to consider the amount of money he is on. The Wizards may see fit to get returns in assets and pieces on a more cap-friendly deal for Davis.

Washington’s recent acquisition of Deandre Ayton from the Lakers could be a sign that the commitment to Davis may not be ironclad. This offers a glimmer of hope for the Cavs to push for a reunion between James and Davis.

Star Duo Could Bring Cleveland Close to Success

James turns 42 before the close of the calendar year; Davis is 33 with his injury problems. It doesn’t make any strong push feasible on paper. However, despite being far from their championship form, these two veterans can add the needed winning element for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland made the Eastern Conference Finals led by Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Evan Mobley. Adding James and Davis would elevate the roster further.

Considering how much Davis would make, Harden may have to be moved out. His contract negotiations are still ongoing but seem to have been slowed down due to focus on signing James.

James hasn’t made it known whether he wants a reunion wherever he goes. However, not just Davis; both Kyrie Irving and James’ son Bronny James have also been speculated to be a reunion scenario for the veteran superstar.





