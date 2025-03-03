Cavaliers’ dynamic duo of De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome saves the team ‘from the abyss’

Without Donovan Mitchell against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Cleveland Cavaliers needed someone to step up. Instead of one player, they got two.

Cavaliers dynamic duo De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome delivered in a game where Cleveland looked dead in the water, engineering an 18-point comeback and leading the Cavaliers to a thrilling 133-129 overtime victory over the Trail Blazers. The win extended Cleveland’s streak to 10 games, making them the first team in the NBA to hit 50 wins this season.

Hunter erupted for 32 points, including nine in overtime, while Jerome provided a career night, filling the stat sheet with 25 points, six assists, five rebounds, and a career-high six steals.

The duo’s heroics saved a Cavaliers squad that struggled mightily through the first half, shooting just 32.6% and scoring a meager 42 points. When their backs were against the wall, Hunter and Jerome refused to let Cleveland fold.

“I didn’t think we had it tonight,” Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson admitted. “De’Andre took us from the abyss and got us a W.”

De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome spark life into Cavaliers’ offense

From the jump, the Cavaliers lacked energy. Darius Garland, who had been outstanding in Mitchell’s absence, couldn’t find his rhythm, and Cleveland’s offense stalled.

The ball stuck, shots wouldn’t fall, and defensive lapses allowed Portland to control the tempo. By halftime, the Trail Blazers had built a comfortable 12-point lead, and that advantage would only grow.

Midway through the third quarter, Cleveland found itself in its biggest hole of the night, trailing by 18. The crowd at Rocket Arena was restless, sensing that this might finally be the game where the Cavaliers’ resilience came up short. But Hunter and Jerome had other plans.

Hunter refused to let the game slip away. He provided an immediate spark, attacking the rim with confidence and knocking down tough mid-range jumpers. Jerome, on the other hand, played like a floor general far beyond his years, directing traffic, making pinpoint passes, and sinking critical shots.

Their efforts helped Cleveland stay within striking distance, but Portland still maintained a double-digit lead heading into the fourth. Then came the turning point.

It’s never over until the final buzzer sounds

Hunter ignited the comeback with back-to-back three-pointers, sending a jolt of energy through the arena.

The Cavaliers defense, which had been sluggish for much of the game, suddenly became a force, pressuring Portland into tough shots and forcing turnovers. Jerome’s tenacity on defense resulted in key steals, leading to easy transition buckets that swung the momentum.

With just under five minutes left, Cleveland took its first lead of the second half. Yet, the Trail Blazers wouldn’t go quietly. The Trail Blazers duo of Anfernee Simons and Deni Avdija continued to hit clutch shots, keeping Portland in the fight. The teams traded blows in the final minutes, neither willing to concede an inch.

Then came one of the biggest shots of the night. With the Cavaliers clinging to a three-point lead and under 30 seconds remaining, Max Strus drilled a corner triple that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

It looked like the dagger, but a missed free throw from Garland left the door open, and Simons capitalized, knocking down two pressure-packed free throws to force overtime.

Cleveland owns Portland in overtime

With Evan Mobley fouled out and Mitchell watching from the sideline, the Cavaliers turned to their newest contributors. Hunter and Jerome embraced the moment.

Hunter dominated the extra period, scoring nine points, including a massive three with 30.8 seconds left that gave Cleveland the cushion it needed. He then secured the game-sealing rebound and calmly sank two free throws to put the Cavaliers up by two possessions, ensuring the victory.

“De’Andre was huge, man,” Strus said. “He’s a winner. So is Ty. Those guys kept us alive tonight.”

Jerome’s performance was historic—he became just the second player in NBA history to record at least 25 points, six assists, five rebounds, and six steals off the bench, joining Gus Williams in 1975. His poise under pressure and ability to dictate the game in critical moments made all the difference.

Cavaliers’ strength in numbers defines them again

Mobley, despite struggling early, came alive in the fourth quarter much like he did against Boston, scoring 10 of his 20 points before fouling out. But this night belonged to Hunter and Jerome.

“They saved us,” Atkinson said. “Games like this show how special our depth is.”

It was yet another comeback win, yet another statement that this Cavaliers team refuses to quit. They’ve now won three separate 10-game streaks in a single season, a feat only six other teams in NBA history have accomplished.

And while their stars have shined all year, Sunday night belonged to De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome—the two players who answered the call when the Cavaliers needed them most.

Their performance wasn’t just a highlight of the game—it was a defining moment in Cleveland’s incredible season, proving once again that this team is built to win, no matter the odds.