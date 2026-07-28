Cavaliers Proposed to Trade Donovan Mitchell in New 7-Player Deal for 4 Stars

The 2026 offseason has not gone as planned for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Blame LeBron James for that.

Of course, James, the league’s oldest player, was well within his rights to choose the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, but Cleveland was at least a little stung that the hometown hero passed on a second reunion.

The Cavs are left in somewhat of a scramble mode after striking out on James. Their roster is good enough to win a lot of games in the Eastern Conference, but last season’s playoffs showed they are still a tier below the elites of the East.

At some point, when do the Cavs start asking themselves some tough questions?

What Could the Cavaliers Get in Trade for Donovan Mitchell?

After losing James in 2018, the Cavs didn’t become relevant until they landed Donovan Mitchell, who deserves to be lavished with praise for merely putting the franchise in position to do something without James that it hasn’t come close to doing since the four-time league MVP was a middle schooler.

The Cavs cannot move Mitchell until he becomes trade eligible in January. But say the Cavs aren’t having the best season and decide to capitalize on their best players’ trade value while it is sky high. Here’s a potential trade that might not only keep Cleveland just as competitive, but also give the franchise some attractive future draft capital.

Cavs receive: Tyler Herro, Ausar Thompson, AJ Green, Ron Holland II and two first round picks

Pistons receive: Donovan Mitchell

Bucks receive: Duncan Robinson, Daniss Jenkins and two second round picks

It is important to note that this trade is purely hypothetical and intended for some fun debate, not to stir emotions.

For a trade to beat the trade deadline buzzer, this is highly intriguing. Cleveland would grab an All-Star caliber player in Herro and a franchise cornerstone in Thompson, as well a ascending defensive superstar in Holland.

Can the Cavs Contend in the East With Their Current Roster?

There’s no denying how much stronger the East has gotten in recent years. Next season, it will be an all-out war.

The Sixers added James and Jaylen Brown. The Indiana Pacers, who were one game short of winning the 2025 NBA Finals, are coming back for vengeance with a healthy Tyrese Haliburton, who will get to run some fun pick-and-roll sets with new Pacer Ivica Zubac. The New York Knicks are still the champions until proven otherwise. The Miami Heat added Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Cavs, meanwhile, have stood pat, much to the chagrin of their loyal fanbase.

Cleveland has been in hot pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga — the 23-year-old forward whose team-option was denied by the Atlanta Hawks earlier this offseason — but will adding him move the needle? Especially with how formidable the East has become?

The Cavs are by no means an afterthought; getting to the conference finals means a whole lot of something. But the question is if they can get back there, or even close, when scanning the East landscape.