Cavaliers Trade Pitch Lands Kevin Durant in 2-Team Deal for James Harden

It is nearly one week into August, and the Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to make a move this offseason.

Cleveland was all for a reunion. For weeks, the team waited as LeBron James processed his free agency. It felt like James, the league’s oldest player, was destined to root the ending of his legendary career where it started. Instead, the four-time NBA MVP chose the conference rival Philadelphia 76ers. And the Cavs were left having to find a plan B.

Of course, the Cavs are far from being in a bad spot. Their core proved last season it is good enough to at least get to the conference finals. But the Cavs might be one big piece away from punching their ticket to the Finals.

Cavaliers Go All in for a Title By Adding Kevin Durant

The East has taken it up a notch this offseason. The Sixers landed James and Jaylen Brown. The Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo. Now it’s time for the Cavs to respond.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Cavs pick up the phone and call the Houston Rockets to execute a trade revolving around Kevin Durant and James Harden. Here is a proposed framework:

Cavs receive: Kevin Durant and Clint Capela

Rockets receive: James Harden (via sign-and-trade; three-year, $113.8 million contract) Max Strus and a 2031 first round pick

It is important to reiterate that this trade is hypothetical and intended for some fun debate. So, why might both teams agree to this deal?

Why Houston and Cleveland Does the Deal

The Rockets didn’t improve with Durant, whom they acquired in a blockbuster trade last season. (Although injuries to key players certainly didn’t help Houston, either.) The Cavs didn’t have the forward play to keep up with the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Rockets reunite with one of the greatest players in franchise history and see what he can do with Houston’s young talent. Harden is more durable and younger than Durant, so that’s another plus. Not to mention the first round pick the team picks up.

For Cleveland, adding Durant doesn’t come without its risks, but his production remains undeniable. A 16-time All-Star, Durant posted over 25 points per game and shot better than 50 percent from the field; the last time he didn’t do that was 14 years ago.

Durant has always been at his best as the second option; he has the talent of an alpha but the intangibles of a Robin. With Donovan Mitchell as the clear-cut best player and top scoring option, Durant would get the opportunity to do what he does best — put the ball in the basket — while shouldering less responsibilities.

Would a lineup featuring Mitchell, Durant, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen put Cleveland right in the mix with New York and Philadelphia?

For Cleveland, Losing Harden, an 11-time All-Star, would mean surrendering the top table-setter. If the Cavs were to make a deal like this, they would likely look to keep Dennis Schroder as either a starter or the first player off the bench.

The Cavs are looking for help at the forward position, as evidenced by their interest in Denver Nuggets restricted free agent Peyton Watson and Atlanta Hawks unrestricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. But neither of those players, for all their youth and upside potential, would move the needle for the Cavs like Durant would.