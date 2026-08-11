Cavaliers Projected to Land Kevin Durant & Fred VanVleet in James Harden Trade

It has felt like the 2026 offseason has left the Cleveland Cavaliers in the dust. Trades happened, LeBron James said no, the Cavs are yet to make a move and top Eastern Conference teams got even better.

The Cavs haven’t budged. It is silent in Cleveland.

Of course, it is not like the Cavs are in a terrible situation. They are coming off a conference finals appearance and have one of the strong starting lineups in the NBA. But can they compete with the champion New York Knicks — whom they were swept by in the East finals — and the new-look Philadelphia 76ers, who added Jaylen Brown and LeBron James?

In a Revamped East, the Cavaliers Need Kevin Durant More Than James Harden

With the Cavs offseason seemingly frozen, star point guard James Harden has been hanging out in free agency for weeks. All indications are that Harden, who was acquired by the Cavs ahead of last season’s trade deadline, will re-sign. But are the Cavs sure they don’t want to check and see what kind of starpower they can land in a deal for Harden?

Cleveland should pick up the phone and call the Houston Rockets. Here’s a creative three-team trade framework that gives the Cavs a legitimate answer on the wing and a more-than dependable backcourt star to replace Harden.

Cavs receive: Kevin Durant, Fred VanVleet and a 2028 second round pick (via DET)

Rockets receive: James Harden (via sign-and-trade; three-year, $112 million contract), Jarrett Allen and a 2031 first round pick

Pistons receive: Dennis Schroder

This trade is hypothetical and intended as a look at how the Cavaliers could make a significant roster upgrade after several Eastern Conference teams improved this summer and appear to have moved ahead of Cleveland in the championship picture.

So, why would all three teams agree to this trade?

Why Cleveland, Houston and Detroit Pull the Trigger

For the Rockets, the Durant experiment looked promising until it started to flop right on schedule. The Rockets looked like a different team post All-Star break. They were embarrassed at times by the Los Angeles Lakers without Luka Doncic and (mostly) without Austin Reaves in the first round of the playoffs.

With Harden still playing at an elite level, now might be the final opportunity for Houston to land that rumored reunion with Harden, who left the franchise in a trade to the Brooklyn Nets nearly six years ago.

Adding Harden and Allen gives the Rockets a balance in star power in a legitimate starting five that can make noise in the West. With young stars Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson coming into their own, both players would thrive playing alongside an elite playmaker in Harden.

For the Cavs, now conversations can be had. With VanVleet, Donovan Mitchell, Durant and Evan Mobley leading the starting lineup, the Cavs have the on-paper makeup of a legitimate East contender.

Durant would particularly excel as the second option — a role he has played at an historic level in the past — to Mitchell. Meanwhile, VanVleet, a former All-Star and a player who averaged roughly eight assists in the 2023-24 season, is an ideal scoring-passing hybrid guard.

The Pistons round out the trade, adding Schroder as a secondary ball-handler to backup Cade Cunningham.