Cavaliers Projected to Trade James Harden for 9-Time All-Star Forward

It has been an offseason of speculation for the Cleveland Cavaliers, from the possibility of a LeBron James and Kyrie Irving reunion to figuring out what’s next after being swept in the Eastern Conference finals.

Last week, the Cavs took what many believe to be a step toward their first major move of the offseason by sending Dennis Schroder and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for Tre Mann. Meanwhile, the team’s superstar point guard, James Harden, remains a free agent as he waits for the Cavs to handle some front office business.

“Whatever the case may be, Harden will have a new deal with the Cavs before training camp at the end of September, and he is not going anywhere,” reported NBA insider Brett Siegel. “Anticipate his new deal being somewhere in the $25 million to $32 million annual range. Although this is a wide range, it really does depend on whether the Cavs land either Watson or Kuminga.”

The Cavs and Harden may be committed to each other, but what options might they have if Cleveland were to explore sign-and-trade scenarios?

Why a James Harden Sign-and-Trade Could Benefit the Cavaliers

By keeping Harden, one thing the Cavs would be committing to is having the face of their franchise share the backcourt with another ball-dominant star. While that isn’t inherently a bad thing, it deviates from the style Cleveland seemed to have perfected with Mitchell in the 2024-25 season, where the Cavs won 64 regular season games.

That may be precisely why the Cavs have a reason to move Harden for someone like Boston Celtics star Paul George, an elite wing who can operate effectively off the ball. George is also someone who has thrived playing alongside a ball-dominant player, as evidenced by his time playing alongside future Hall of Famer Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City years ago.

Here’s a three-team deal that could land George in Cleveland.

Cavs receive: Paul George, Taylor Hendricks and a 2031 first round pick (via BOS)

Celtics receive: James Harden (via sign-and-trade; three-year, $136.9 million contract) and D’Angelo Russell

Grizzlies receive: Max Strus and a 2032 second round pick (from CLE, via SAC)

Why Cleveland Could Be Better With George

George was a main component of a stunning blockbuster trade that sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this offseason. But he isn’t nearly the All-NBA wingman that Brown is. George may not even be as good as Harden is.

But for the Cavs, the formula for success is maximizing Mitchell and making him the unquestioned playmaker and primary ball-handler. That’s what led Cleveland to their best season in over a decade just two years ago.

George, 36, registered a 23 percent usage rate last season. Compare that to the nearly 29 percent Harden logged.

George is also a capable scorer off the ball given his ability to come off screens and make efficient use of the midrange. That was the steady diet he used to break down Boston’s defense in Philadelphia’s first round series upset.

Is George a risk worth taking for the Cavs? He’s slightly younger than Harden, perhaps a much better fit with Mitchell and has two years left on his deal.