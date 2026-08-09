Cavaliers Projected Trade Package for Kyrie Irving Revealed

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still quiet. James Harden is still unsigned. The team still needs to move some pieces around and add a starting-caliber wing.

We are over a week into August, officially into the dog days of the offseason, but the Cavs have been one of the NBA’s most inactive teams.

Fresh off a conference finals appearance, the Cavs knew they didn’t need to change much entering the 2026-27 season. Then they found out signing LeBron James was suddenly a real possibility. But James, the league’s oldest player, chose the Philadelphia 76ers instead, disrupting Cleveland’s plans … and maybe even leaving some sting. Maybe the Cavs need to work out a splashy trade to shake up the mood.

A reunion, anyone?

The Cavaliers Trade Idea That Brings Back Kyrie Irving

Just because one reunion didn’t happen doesn’t mean another can’t. It has been nine years since Kyrie Irving, Cleveland’s No. 1 overall selection in the 2011 NBA Draft, departed the franchise for the rival Boston Celtics. Now in the latter stages of his career, it might be time to work out a deal that brings Irving back to the franchise he helped win a historic NBA championship for.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Mavs engage the Cavs, Pistons and Lakers to discuss a four-team deal that sends Irving, a nine-time All-Star, back to Cleveland. Here is a proposed framework.

Cavs receive: Kyrie Irving and a 2028 second round pick (via DET)

Mavs receive: James Harden (via sign-and-trade; three-year, $100 million contract) Dalton Knecht, Bronny James and a 2031 second pick (via LAL)

Pistons receive: Dennis Schroder and Jake LaRavia

Lakers receive: Klay Thompson and Garry Harris

This four-team trade is hypothetical and intended as a fun — and legal! — suggestion. So why might all four teams agree to execute this trade?

Why Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit and L.A. Say Yes

For the Lakers, adding Thompson and Harris, two proven veterans, is excellent for adding depth and dependable scoring off the bench. Thompson, 36, and the Lakers reportedly have mutual interest.

For Detroit, adding Schroder gives superstar point guard Cade Cunningham a secondary ball-handler and table-setter, while LaRavia, 24, is a young wing scoring option who could help recoup some production the Pistons lost after Tobias Harris’ exit to the San Antonio Spurs.

Now for Dallas and Cleveland.

Dallas wins because it lands the more consistent, durable star and generates $34 million in tax space. Not to mention a pair of young depth pieces in Knecht and James.

Cleveland wins because it reunites with Irving, who perhaps fits better alongside Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Of course, the Cavs have reason to pause considering Irving is coming off a major injury and might not be quite as good as he once was.

Although the Mavs have reportedly resisted all trade offers for Irving this offseason, an eventual Irving trade, as soon as in the first few months of the upcoming season, cannot be ruled out. If there is a way for Dallas to obtain more financial flexibility while adding a star and some depth, it would be hard not to trade Irving.