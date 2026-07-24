Report: Cavaliers Learn Why LeBron James Chose 76ers Over Cleveland

It happened. For a long time, no one knew what was ahead for LeBron James. Now we do. The four time league-MVP has signed a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Friday.

James has always taken super calculated approaches to his free agencies. In the three previous times he switched teams, there was something that influenced his decision that many only became aware of until after his decision was announced

So what played a role in James skipping a Cavs return? Not getting the opportunity to play with his former Cleveland teammate Kyrie Irving.

According to ESPN NBA insider Vince Goodwill, James preferred reunion with Kyrie Irving was a factor in his free agency decision.

“League sources said James had been angling for former teammate Irving to join him in Cleveland, but the Dallas Mavericks have had no interest in engaging the Cavaliers in a trade, and Irving is believed to be comfortable where he is.”

Cavaliers Hit With Blow as LeBron James Takes Talents to Philly

Had the Cavs found a way to land Irving, 34, perhaps James would have been on a flight back to Cleveland right now. Instead, James begins his next — and perhaps last — career chapter. James joins a Philadelphia team that immensely improved this offseason after the addition of Jaylen Brown, who was an MVP candidate last season.

As for Cleveland not landing Irving, reports say the Dallas Mavericks — who acquired Irving from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2023 trade deadline — have no interest in moving the nine-time All-Star.

“There has been no trade talks in the last month regarding Kyrie Irving,” reported NBA insider Brett Siegel. “Teams reached out near the start of free agency to inquire about his availability, kind of when Masai Ujiri was hired and Mike Schmitz was hired to be the GM of the Mavericks.”

LeBron’s Next Chapter: The Sixers, Not Cavaliers

After eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, James may finish his career in the City of Brotherly Love.

Interestingly enough, the Sixers were reportedly among the few teams that received a meeting with James during his free agency in 2018. At the time, Philadelphia possessed one of the league’s top young duos in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Now, James joins a veteran Sixers squad with four (including James) All-NBA caliber performers.

After the news broke, James took to social media.

I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give. The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all.”