Cavaliers players, coaches rip officiating after 70 fouls against Trail Blazers: ‘Ridiculous’

Frustration boiled over as the Cleveland Cavaliers battled more than just the Portland Trail Blazers in their 133-129 overtime victory—they fought against a seemingly relentless whistle.

The game was marred by 70 combined free throws and a staggering 53 personal fouls, making it nearly impossible for either team to find an offensive rhythm. For the Cavaliers, the officiating wasn’t just a subplot; it was the story of the night, and they weren’t about to stay silent about it.

From the opening tip, it was clear this wasn’t going to be a smooth game. Within minutes, whistles began disrupting the flow, forcing players to adjust their defensive approaches and coaches to rethink their rotations.

Every drive to the basket felt like a gamble—would it be a clean play or another stoppage? The uncertainty fueled the Cavaliers’ frustration, which boiled over as the night progressed.

Rocket Arena reverberated with boos as call after call drew outrage from players, coaches, and fans alike. The Humongotron replayed controversial decisions to a chorus of disbelief.

Every time the Cavaliers seemed to build momentum, a whistle halted their charge. Cleveland had to burn six of its seven timeouts by the eight-minute mark of the third quarter, desperate to slow the tide of questionable calls.

Both of their challenge opportunities were used early—neither yielding the outcome they had hoped for. By the final buzzer, the Cavaliers felt like they had won despite the officials, not because of them.

The Cavaliers’ frustration with the officials was all over

“I thought the refs were really bad tonight,” Ty Jerome said bluntly. “Especially Natalie [Sago]. She was really bad. When stuff like that happens, they kind of lose control of the game. I thought that first half was ridiculous. The third quarter was horrendous.”

Jerome had every reason to be heated. He finished the night with 25 points, six assists, and a career-high six steals, yet his biggest moment came when he was issued a technical foul for arguing his case.

He wasn’t alone in his exasperation. Several teammates were seen throwing their hands up in frustration, shaking their heads, and engaging in heated conversations with officials.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson, visibly frustrated but choosing his words carefully, voiced his displeasure.

“We have great referees in this league,” Atkinson said. “I just thought tonight wasn’t a great spectacle for the fans or for the media, for us as coaches. It just seemed like it was constant stoppage. Every game has calls that don’t go your way, but tonight it just felt excessive.”

Max Strus, keeping it brief but pointed, added in on the volume of free throws between both teams.

“No, I don’t recall ever being a part of something like that,” said Strus before taking a long pause. “I’m just gonna stop there.”

It wasn’t just the foul calls themselves; it was their timing and frequency that sent the Cavaliers over the edge.

The game’s tempo became painfully slow, allowing the Blazers to control possessions and making it difficult for Cleveland to establish a rhythm. Every trip down the court felt like it came with an inevitable whistle, and the frustration began to affect the Cavaliers ’ body language.

Cleveland dug deep and found a way to beat two different opponents

Despite the officiating-induced chaos, the Cavaliers managed to persevere. Late in the fourth quarter, they made a calculated decision to intentionally foul while up three, ensuring the Blazers could only close the gap to one instead of attempting a game-tying or go-ahead shot.

Portland went a perfect 6-for-6 from the line in the final period, while Cleveland’s struggles at the stripe nearly cost them—Darius Garland missed a crucial free throw that could have secured the game in regulation. But the Cavaliers refused to let the officiating dictate their fate.

In overtime, De’Andre Hunter took over, scoring nine of his game-high 32 points and hitting all six of his free throw attempts to finally put the game away. Even he couldn’t escape the whistle, receiving a technical of his own, but he kept his postgame comments measured.

“There’s a lot of whistles out there today,” Hunter said. “But I think we did a good job playing through it and not letting it affect our game plan.”

While the Cavaliers celebrated their 50th win of the season and their third double-digit win streak of the 2024-25 campaign, the frustration lingered. They had battled hard, not just against Portland, but against the officials.

For Cleveland, that was a fight they should have never had to take on in the first place. The game should have been about skill, strategy, and execution. Instead, it became a test of patience, resilience, and sheer willpower. And on this night, the Cavaliers proved they had plenty of all three.