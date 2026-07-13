Cavs Coach Gives Promising Update On Signing LeBron James

The LeBron James free agency chase has fans wondering where his next destination will be, but the Cleveland Cavaliers have a lot of reasons to be confident. Head coach Kenny Atkinson did a talking spot on television during one of the Summer League games and answered questions about the Cavaliers offseason. James obviously came up since Cleveland is currently the strong betting favorite to sign him.

The following quote from Atkinson showed excitement and hope to land the all-time great NBA icon:

“Listen this is an exciting time for us, right? We’re in the mix for the greatest player of all time, in my personal opinion. It’s exciting right. Man, I think you’re nervous, but we understand how it is. He’s obviously earned that right to take his time. Obviously, family plays a big part of it but I know the state of Ohio – man there’s something special there.”

Atkinson confirmed that the Cavaliers are in the mix for LeBron and that he believes they have a realistic chance. The Ohio factor of the hometown fans being excited about potentially having the greatest Cleveland sports athlete return home was mentioned. This was as hopeful as you’ll hear an NBA head coach about a player yet to officially sign there.

Why Cleveland Cavaliers Are Favorites For LeBron

Atkinson referencing the Ohio factor and talking about the respect he has for LeBron adds more fuel to the fire of rumors that he’s joining Cleveland. Most reports indicate that James wants to play for an Eastern Conference team to give him three viable options.

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are the two teams most in play to block LeBron from the dream return home to Cleveland. However, the Cavaliers have more depth than these other two teams and a deep roster ready to contend with one more piece.

Joel Embiid’s injury woes could scare James away from Philadelphia since they need him on the court at a high level to contend with new star Jaylen Brown. Miami has title hopes, but they’ve done little to improve their depth after trading for new franchise player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Winning & Happiness Helps Cleveland Land LeBron

The two things that LeBron most wants from his next destination are the chances to win and to be happy. Tension with the Los Angeles Lakers led to James wanting a fresh start to avoid the drama of negotiating with a team that was already looking at a future without him.

Cleveland gives LeBron the happiness of fans treating his return like a homecoming and adding extra importance to his eventual retirement tour. No other fan base in the NBA loves James like the Cavaliers after he led them to the historic 2016 NBA Championship run.

Contending also appears more likely to contend than the other realistic options. Donovan Mitchell gives LeBron another All-NBA caliber teammate. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are both great defensive big men good enough to guard the paint. James Harden presents another veteran leader who has almost two decades of experience. Many things are working in Cleveland’s favor to land LeBron.