Cavaliers Hit With Major Blow in LeBron James Race After New Insider Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still in pole position to sign unrestricted free agent LeBron James. A potential homecoming is on the table, but no decision is reportedly imminent, which could set some unease as the offseason progresses.

An obstacle for the Cavs could be a push to facilitate an Anthony Davis trade for a reunion with James. According to Dallas Hoops Journal, the Davis factor could determine the direction of James’ next landing spot.

“Klutch is trying to get AD to Cleveland or Golden State,’ a source told Dallas Hoops Journal,” the report stated. “Neither team wants to do it. Miami is the frontrunner now. Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and Bam (Adebayo) have been in LeBron’s ear nonstop.”

The Miami Heat were always Cleveland’s biggest rivals for James. Both have an emotional connection to the veteran superstar and both can offer a legitimate title push. But unlike the Cavs, the Heat already have a championship-worthy frontcourt, which may not require any addition to entice James.

New Development for Cavaliers over LeBron James

Cleveland’s push to entice James is not new; the franchise is reportedly open to handing the veteran superstar a potential reunion for him to return. Whether it is Davis, Kyrie Irving, or even James’ son Bronny James remains to be seen.

While the idea of a reunion wasn’t pointed out by James’ camp as part of his draft for potential destinations, it could be welcomed.

“Klutch Sports Group, led by Rich Paul, thought it would be ‘super easy’ to get the Cavaliers or Warriors to trade for Davis,’ sources said,” the Dallas Hoops Journal reported. “Since that’s not the case, the Heat have emerged as the leader to sign James since Miami doesn’t have to trade for Davis. The team already has Antetokounmpo and Adebayo and strong role players in Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, Bobby Portis and Tim Hardaway Jr.”

The Heat don’t need any more blockbuster trade to lure James, but of course, it doesn’t hand them his signature on a silver platter. His next destination may not be overly dependent on who could potentially join alongside him.

Golden State is also reportedly linked with a move for Davis. However, momentum appears to favor an Eastern Conference return for James, narrowing the focus between Cleveland, Miami and potentially the Philadelphia 76ers.

Options for the Cavaliers to Sign LeBron

The first big advantage for Cleveland to land James is the fact that he would be taking a less significant pay wherever he decides to go. There is also the familiarity appeal as the veteran superstar remains rooted in Akron.

The Cavaliers, with Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Evan Mobley, are also in prime position to help James chase what could be a fifth and final ring. They made the Eastern Conference Finals this year, which is a good sign. In fact, a case could be made that they make a stronger championship case than the Heat even with Antetokounmpo.

Davis is a good stretch for the Cavs to further boost a title chase. However, the franchise cannot easily trade for Davis without moving out significant assets. This doesn’t mean that James would rule out a return to Cleveland whether they add Davis or not.