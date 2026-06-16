Cavs Reportedly Looking to Trade $45 Million Veteran Guard

The Cleveland Cavaliers did well to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals this year, but after getting swept by the New York Knicks, it’s clear that changes need to be made. As a result, this is expected to be a busy offseason for the Cavs, as they look for a way to properly build a championship contender around Donovan Mitchell.

There have been quite a few rumors surrounding James Harden‘s future with Cleveland after he was picked up in a midseason trade, but it sounds like the front office is also having discussions about another veteran guard, Dennis Schroder. Despite also recently being acquired in a trade with the Sacramento Kings, reports have emerged indicating that the Cavaliers are going to explore trade options for Schroder this offseason.

Cavs Expected to Explore Trades for Dennis Schroder

Schroder has been in the NBA since 2013, and during his time in the league, he has become notorious for failing to find a consistent home. The Cavaliers were the 11th team Schroder has suited up for during his time in the pros, and he hasn’t made it through a full season with one team since he spent the entire 2022-23 campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After getting acquired by the Cavs, Schroder quickly carved out a role for himself off the bench as a secondary ballhandler. His numbers weren’t anything to write home about (8.2 PPG, 4.3 APG, 2.3 RPG, 40.1 FG%), but his experience served the team well in the postseason. The problem is that the three-year, $45 million contract Schroder signed with the Kings last offseason is a bit too expensive for Cleveland’s liking.

As a result, it seems like Schroder could be on the move again this offseason, even though he just got picked up by the Cavaliers. According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Cavs are looking for ways to shed salary, and that could lead to them trying to find a trade partner for Schroder, as the team simply has other players it would rather keep in town.

“The most recent thing I’ve heard with the Cavs is that they’re looking to shave off some salary,” Windhorst said on “ESPN Cleveland.” “I think primarily they may be investigating if they could move Dennis Schroeder … If anything, they’re just trying to make sure that they have some maneuverability with that second apron.”

Should the Cavs Trade Dennis Schroder?

At this stage of his career, teams know what they are getting with Schroder. A feisty guard who can run the offense, Schroder can score in bunches, but he can also go cold for long stretches of time. He’s a solid sparkplug off the bench, but Cleveland has players it needs to keep in town this offseason, and Schroder simply is not one of them.

In order for the front office to have the sort of money it needs to keep a guy like Harden around, moving on from Schroder may be necessary. His contract isn’t ideal and will only get more expensive over the next two seasons, but a rebuilding team may be willing to eat his deal in exchange for some draft pick compensation. Cleveland doesn’t necessarily want to lose Schroder, but for salary cap purposes, unloading him makes a lot of sense.