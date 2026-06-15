James Harden Fans React to Police Mug Shot After Houston Gun Arrest

Cavaliers star James Harden is facing new potential embarrassment after a police mug shot emerged in the wake of his weekend gun-related arrest in Houston.

The newly released booking photo has added another layer to the fallout surrounding the arrest, drawing widespread and spirited reaction across social media and the NBA community.

Harden, 36, was pulled over around 3:41 a.m. on June 13 near downtown Houston on a traffic violation. An officer noticed an unsecured handgun sitting in plain view without a holster in the vehicle. Harden was taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail by 4:57 a.m., according to a report by Mirna Alsharif and Madison Lambert of NBC News. He was released that morning after posting a $100 bond on the misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Harden’s arraignment is set for June 22. At least until his next court appearance, Harden is banned by the court from possessing firearms or ammunition, subject to random drug testing and restrictions on alcohol and controlled substances. The Cavaliers said they were aware of the situation and gathering information. No NBA discipline was anticipated during the offseason.

On June 15, TMZ Sports obtained and published the Harden mug shot from Houston Police Department records. It shows Harden in a gray jail uniform, staring directly at the camera with a blank expression.

Harden’s Playoff Run Ends in Eastern Conference Finals Sweep

The mug shot surfaces three weeks after Cleveland’s 2025-26 season came to a close. The Cavaliers finished as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference at 52-30, then rallied past the Toronto Raptors and the top-seeded Detroit Pistons — both in seven games — before running into the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals.

In Game 1, the Cavaliers blew a 22-point fourth-quarter lead, giving up the second-largest blown lead in NBA playoff history at the time and handing the Knicks the biggest comeback win in their postseason history at the time.

Harden’s best performance came in Game 5 against the Pistons, when he scored 30 points. He came to Cleveland in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 4 in exchange for Darius Garland and a second-round pick.

Social Media Goes Wild Over Harden Mug Shot

NBA Twitter didn’t need long to post its feelings about the mug shot.

“First time Harden’s ever been called for carrying,” one user posted on X (formerly Twitter), a double meaning based on the basketball violation that uses the same terminology.

Another account went a different direction.

“He’s finally getting court minutes in June,” wrote @DemonFramed — a jab built on Harden’s history of playoff struggles. A third user observed that the beard alone would be enough to confirm his identity.

“You could blur the entire mugshot and leave only the beard. We’d still know it’s Harden,” wrote @DevilishTake_z.

One post tied the arrest directly to the timing of Jalen Brunson’s NBA title with the Knicks.

“This bum Harden getting arrested the day after Brunson wills his team to a title just shows how much of a (expletive) loser Harden been his whole career,” @skimaskguey wrote on X.

A Cavaliers fan offered a different flavor of frustration.

“We lost them all and James Harden was arrested for Conceal/Carry in Texas when he can’t hit the broad side of a barn,” @amoots posted.