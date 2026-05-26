Cavs Linked to Recently Fired Head Coach After Playoff Defeat

The Cleveland Cavaliers‘ run in the 2026 NBA Playoffs has come to an end, as they were officially swept out of the Eastern Conference Finals by the New York Knicks after suffering a 130-93 defeat in Game 4. While making it to the ECF is a win for the Cavs, the way in which they were eliminated by the Knicks could result in some big changes being made this offseason.

In the wake of the team’s playoff elimination, all eyes have turned to head coach Kenny Atkinson, as he had no answers for the Knicks throughout this series. Add in the fact that Atkinson claimed that Cleveland won two of the first three games against the Knicks in terms of analytics, and folks aren’t too happy with him. According to some new rumors, it sounds like the Cavaliers may consider replacing Atkinson with Jason Kidd after he was recently fired by the Dallas Mavericks.

Cavs Reportedly Interested in Hiring Jason Kidd

Atkinson took over as Cleveland’s head coach last season, and while he led the team to 64 wins, they crashed out of the playoffs in the second round after getting unexpectedly bounced by the Indiana Pacers. This season, the Cavs struggled to reach the same heights they hit last season, but they managed to beat both the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons in seven games to find their way to the ECF.

Against the Knicks, though, the Cavaliers were thoroughly exposed, and at the center of their struggles was Atkinson. In Game 1, Atkinson curiously waited until it was too late to call a timeout during New York’s fourth-quarter rally, and his aforementioned analytics comments showed just how out of touch he was with the tenor of the series.

Sure, making it to the ECF is nice, but Cleveland is not close to being a championship contender in its current state. Atkinson’s job could suddenly be up in the air, especially with Kidd being up for grabs after the Mavs curiously fired him earlier this month. Given his ties to LeBron James, who could be looking to return to the Cavs this offseason, one team insider believes that the team could look to replace Atkinson with Kidd.

“I have a theory, kind of confirmed by some people that I know around the league, that the Cavs will seriously look at Jason Kidd,” Aaron Goldhammer said on “850 ESPN Cleveland.” “If the LeBron thing is in play, LeBron has a great relationship with Jason Kidd.”

Should the Cavs Replace Kenny Atkinson with Jason Kidd?

Kidd led the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals, only for the team to implode after it traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. While he wasn’t directly responsible for that move, Kidd became the latest casualty as part of that deal, and in the blink of an eye, he’s become of the top head coach candidates available.

Typically speaking, Cleveland wouldn’t be looking to move on from Atkinson, but if the team thinks Kidd is an upgrade over him, it would make a lot of sense. This is a delicate situation that the Cavs have to be careful with, but if the team feels strongly about Kidd, it should seriously consider making a change at head coach this offseason.