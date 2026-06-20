Dallas Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence on Missing 2016 Cavs Reunion

Some of the core members of the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship team reunited in Scotland recently.

One major name absent from the 10th anniversary reunion was Kyrie Irving, who is currently signed to the Dallas Mavericks. Irving was reportedly invited to participate, but he was unable to attend, as per ESPN’s Anthony Gharib.

J.R. Smith seemingly addressed Irving’s absence with his remarks on Instagram:

“Missing none. He was invited and ghosted us all. So stop with that bs.”

In addition to Smith, the players who attended the reunion include LeBron James, Kevin Love, Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, Tristan Thompson, Matthew Dellavedova and Iman Shumpert.

Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence on Missing 2016 Cavs Reunion

In a post on Instagram, Kyrie Irving addressed the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship reunion.

Irving also celebrated the 10th anniversary of the title win over the Golden State Warriors by sharing a graphic of the team, including coach Ty Lue.

“All for one. One for All WE completed the mission together as brothers, and that’s all that matters to me,” Irving wrote.

Irving spent the first six years of his career with the Cavs. He was drafted first overall in 2011, helping the team win the 2016 championship by hitting the biggest shot in franchise history in Game 7 over Steph Curry.

But after another failed trip to the NBA Finals in 2017, Irving demanded a trade out of Cleveland. He was dealt to the Boston Celtics, but he was unable to lead them to a championship.

Irving also played for the Brooklyn Nets from 2019 to 2023 before requesting a trade. He was acquired by the Dallas Mavericks, helping them reach the NBA Finals in 2024. He missed the entire 2025-26 season due to a knee injury.

Reason for Kyrie Irving Missing Reunion

According to NBA reporter Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, there’s a perfectly good reason why Kyrie Irving was unable to attend the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers reunion. Irving had to fulfill commitments made in the United States, which included a basketball camp for the NBPA.

“According to sources, Irving never actually RSVP’ed to the European getaway because his calendar was already fully booked with back-to-back domestic obligations,” Robinson wrote. “The Dallas Mavericks guard spent last week—from June 8 to June 12, 2026—on the ground in Rock Hill, South Carolina, serving as a marquee mentor at the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp. Held at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center, the camp is elite high school basketball’s premier showcase.”

Irving was joined by several veteran players like Rajon Rondo, Shaun Livingston, Tyson Chandler and Andre Drummond.

Dallas Mavericks assistant Phil Handy, who was an assistant with the Cavs in 2016, also participated at the event in South Carolina. Handy was also an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019 to 2024.