Former Cleveland Cavaliers 2nd-Round Pick Leaves NBA to Play in Australia

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2018. They were swept by the New York Knicks, but they could be heading toward more success.

The Cavaliers are one of the six teams most linked to LeBron James in free agency. They seem to have the most advantage due to history, and the possibility of a poetic ending to James’ career.

But before James makes his decision, a former Cavs second-round pick has officially left the NBA to play in Australia.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers Wing Leaves NBA

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Luke Travers has signed a two-year deal with Melbourne United. Traves previously played for Melbourne before he was drafted 56th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024.

“BREAKING: Luke Travers has inked a 2 year deal with Melbourne United, sources tell me,” Giddey tweeted.

While Giddey might not be the best source for free agency news in general, he shares the same agent as Travers. So, he has first-hand knowledge of the deal from Daniel Moldovan of Lighthouse Sports Management.

Travers spent two seasons in the NBA and with the Cavs from 2024 to 2026. He averaged 1.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in 24 total games. He was released by the Cavaliers on February 1 after they acquired Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder from the Sacramento Kings.

The 24-year-old Perth native signed with the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2026 NBA Summer League. However, he chose to go back home to Australia and have a second stint with Melbourne United.

Luke Travers Comments on Re-Joining Melbourne United

Speaking to Melbourne United Media, Luke Travers opened up about his decision to leave the NBA and return home. Travers wants to add more trophies to his cabinet, which already includes a 2020 NBL Championship and a 2021 NBL Cup with the Perth Wildcats.

“I’m obviously super excited to get another shot at winning a Championship with United,” Travers said. “I’m coming into a group with a lot of really skilled, versatile players and veteran experience. I think the sky is the limit. “I think when (Head Coach) Jacob (Chance) kind of pitched the idea of me getting rebounds and then pushing in transition, or even trailing and trying to get downhill with shooters all around me and a rolling five-man, it was definitely exciting.”

Travers also sounded like a guy who wanted to build his career in the NBL, and he might not be interested in returning to the NBA.

“When I’m done, I want to be known as a guy that’s won four or five Championships, so the biggest goal right now is the winning and then everything kind of takes care of itself,” Travers said.

In addition to Travers, Melbourne United also boast another former NBA player in Joe Ingles, who played 12 seasons there.