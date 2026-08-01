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Mario Hezonja Sends Strong Message Following NBA Return With Cavaliers

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Mario Hezonja
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Mario Hezonja is attacking during the 1st game for the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Top 8 season 2025 between Olympiacos Piraeus and Real Madrid, in Peace and Friendship Stadium, Piraeus, Athens, Greece, on Apr. 23, 2025 (Photo by Nick Paleologos / SOOC / SOOC via AFP) (Photo by NICK PALEOLOGOS/SOOC/AFP via Getty Images)

Six seasons after leaving the NBA, former No. 5 pick Mario Hezonja is back.

Hezonja officially signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking his return to the biggest basketball league in the world.

The 31-year-old forward spent the last six years in Europe, mainly for Real Madrid in Spain. He joins a Cavs team fresh off their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2018.

Mario Hezonja Reacts to NBA Return With Cavs

Mario Hezonja

GettyReal Madrid’s Croatian forward #11 Mario Hezonja (C) aims a throw next to Valencia’s US forward #07 Braxton Key during the EuroLeague “Final Four” semi-final basketball match between Valencia Basket Club and Real Madrid Baloncesto at the Telekom Center Athens in Athens on May 22, 2026.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mario Hezonja sent a strong message about his return to the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Never liked how I left the NBA but these past 5 years have been exactly what I wanted and much needed! I am super happy that my new chapter is with @cavs a team and organization that I have always admired and respected! 🫡💛♥️⚔️,” Hezonja tweeted.

The Cavaliers didn’t release details of Hezonja’s contract.

According to Spotrac, Hezonja signed a one-year, $3 million deal. His contract has a cap hit of $2.5 million, and he’s not eligible to get traded until December 15, 2026.

There was uncertainty surrounding Hezonja’s exit with Real Madrid, but it has been resolved. The Spanish club released a statement regarding their now-former player.

“Real Madrid C.F. and Mario Hezonja have agreed to end his time as a player for our club.

Hezonja joined Real Madrid in the 2022-2023 season and, in his four seasons wearing our shirt, won six titles: one Champions League, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cups.

Real Madrid wishes him and his family all the best in this new chapter of their lives.”

Hezonja also played for Panathinaikos in Greece and for UNICS Kazan in Russia before joining Madrid.

Hezonja’s NBA Career

Mario Hezonja

GettyMario Hezonja #8 of the New York Knicks handles the ball during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on October 22, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A highly touted prospect for Barcelona, Mario Hezonja declared for the 2015 NBA draft. He was selected fifth overall by the Orlando Magic, ahead of future All-Stars like Devin Booker and Norman Powell.

In three seasons with the Magic, Hezonja primarily came off the bench until his third year. He started in 30 of 75 games, averaging 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals.

Hezonja played with the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers for one season each before leaving the NBA after the 2019-20 season. He even vowed to never return in an interview with Tatar Inform in Russia back in 2022.

“There was a lot I didn’t like there,” Hezonja said, via Basketball Network. “I am not going to return to the NBA. I didn’t get the respect I deserved. Also, in my opinion, the NBA is more a show than the game itself.”

In his final season with Real Madrid, Hezonja averaged 17.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He was named Liga ACB MVP, an award also won by players like Arvydas Sabonis, Andres Nocioni, Luis Scola, Marc Gasol, Tiago Splitter and Luka Doncic.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Mario Hezonja Sends Strong Message Following NBA Return With Cavaliers

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