Mario Hezonja Sends Strong Message Following NBA Return With Cavaliers

Six seasons after leaving the NBA, former No. 5 pick Mario Hezonja is back.

Hezonja officially signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking his return to the biggest basketball league in the world.

The 31-year-old forward spent the last six years in Europe, mainly for Real Madrid in Spain. He joins a Cavs team fresh off their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2018.

Mario Hezonja Reacts to NBA Return With Cavs

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mario Hezonja sent a strong message about his return to the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Never liked how I left the NBA but these past 5 years have been exactly what I wanted and much needed! I am super happy that my new chapter is with @cavs a team and organization that I have always admired and respected! 🫡💛♥️⚔️,” Hezonja tweeted.

Never liked how I left the NBA but these past 5 years have been exactly what I wanted and much needed! I am super happy that my new chapter is with @cavs a team and organization that I have always admired and respected! 🫡💛♥️⚔️ https://t.co/woCdL0jmiC — Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) July 31, 2026

The Cavaliers didn’t release details of Hezonja’s contract.

According to Spotrac, Hezonja signed a one-year, $3 million deal. His contract has a cap hit of $2.5 million, and he’s not eligible to get traded until December 15, 2026.

There was uncertainty surrounding Hezonja’s exit with Real Madrid, but it has been resolved. The Spanish club released a statement regarding their now-former player.

“Real Madrid C.F. and Mario Hezonja have agreed to end his time as a player for our club. Hezonja joined Real Madrid in the 2022-2023 season and, in his four seasons wearing our shirt, won six titles: one Champions League, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cups. Real Madrid wishes him and his family all the best in this new chapter of their lives.”

Hezonja also played for Panathinaikos in Greece and for UNICS Kazan in Russia before joining Madrid.

Hezonja’s NBA Career

A highly touted prospect for Barcelona, Mario Hezonja declared for the 2015 NBA draft. He was selected fifth overall by the Orlando Magic, ahead of future All-Stars like Devin Booker and Norman Powell.

In three seasons with the Magic, Hezonja primarily came off the bench until his third year. He started in 30 of 75 games, averaging 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals.

Hezonja played with the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers for one season each before leaving the NBA after the 2019-20 season. He even vowed to never return in an interview with Tatar Inform in Russia back in 2022.

“There was a lot I didn’t like there,” Hezonja said, via Basketball Network. “I am not going to return to the NBA. I didn’t get the respect I deserved. Also, in my opinion, the NBA is more a show than the game itself.”

In his final season with Real Madrid, Hezonja averaged 17.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He was named Liga ACB MVP, an award also won by players like Arvydas Sabonis, Andres Nocioni, Luis Scola, Marc Gasol, Tiago Splitter and Luka Doncic.