Cavaliers Projected to Reunite With Kyrie Irving in Blockbuster 4-Team Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers were hoping for a reunion this offseason. Those hopes evaporated the moment it was announced LeBron James had signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

But just because one reunion didn’t happen doesn’t mean another can’t.

With the Cavs trying to keep pace in the Eastern Conference, which has seen plenty of superstar movement this summer, a major trade could be on the horizon.

One name that has been at the center of trade speculation this summer is former Cavs star Kyrie Irving? According to NBA insider Brandin Robinson, Irving isn’t opposed to returning to Cleveland at some point, and the Mavs may not see Irving as a long-term piece.

“That January window is where a potential Kyrie Irving trade could be revisited,” Robinson reported. “Sources close to the situation tell me that Kyrie wouldn’t rule out a Cavs return at some point. Dallas’ window is 2 to 3 years away depending on the jump Cooper Flagg makes — translation: Dallas is not inclined to keep Kyrie Irving long-term.”

Is it Time for the Cavaliers to Bring Kyrie Irving Back?

Irving’s split from Cleveland was rather acrimonious. But it has been nine years since the star point guard was shipped to the Boston Celtics, breaking up a superstar James-led trio.

Irving is, of course, much older and perhaps not as good now as he was then. But the Cavs are squarely in their championship window, and Irving may have a few elite seasons still left in him.

Here is a creative four-team trade idea that brings Irving back to the franchise that drafted him.

Cavs receive: Kyrie Irving and Clint Capela

Mavs receive: Fred VanVleet, Jaylon Tyson, Max Strus, Josh Green, a 2030 first round pick (via HOU), a 2030 second round pick (from MIN, via MEM), 2031 first round pick (via CLE) and a 2031 second round pick (from MIN; CHA holds swap rights)

Rockets receive: James Harden (via sign-and-trade; three-year, $98 million contract) and Caleb Martin

Timberwolves receive: P.J. Washington and J.D. Davidson

Why Cleveland, Dallas, Houston and Minnesota Do the Trade

For the Mavs, this is a job well done. Three expensive veterans get shipped out, the asset clip gets restocked with valuable draft picks, major financial room is generated and the team’s young stars move into a position to develop and shine as the Flagg era takes off. The Mavs move on from Irving while his trade value is relatively high, and unloading Washington and Martin’s contract removes $100 million in salary tied to the team’s frontcourt.

For the Rockets, they jump in on the reunion party by welcoming back Harden. With Harden, Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, the Rockets become a lot more interesting in the West.

The Wolves, meanwhile, pick up the missing piece in their starting lineup, giving them one of the league most complete starting fives. Landing Washington for two second round picks isn’t too shabby.

For Cleveland, in comes Irving, out goes Harden. Irving figures to be a much stronger fit next to Donovan Mitchell than Harden given Irving’s ability to play off the ball and excel as a spot-up shooter. With Irving, Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, the Cavs would possess a starting lineup that delivers the perfect blend of elite scoring and defense.

Overall, it is hard to argue that all four teams don’t come out happy in this deal.

The Mavs make a needed pivot for the future. The Rockets and Wolves grab pieces that could take them over the hump. And the Cavs get the perfect superstar to pair with Mitchell.